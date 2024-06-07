Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice for Whining About Upside Down Flag

Adam Kinzinger cannot get out of his own way ... that or he's an annoying troll with nothing else better to do than sit on Twitter and talk trash about a president he hated so much he pandered to a bunch of people who still gerrymandered him out of his job.

Seems Kinzinger was fussy with Americans posting an upside down American flag after Trump was found guilty last week.

Tell us you don't know what the really means without telling us you don't know what that really means, Adam.

I never thought in my life I’d see a bunch of grown adults throwing a temper tantrum.



If you fly the flag upside down you are an Un-American commie.



And truly, you need counseling for emotional control. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) June 1, 2024

The guy posting nothing but butthurt 24/7 thinks other people need counseling for emotional control.

That's hilarious.

Col. Rob Maness ret. was good enough to shut whiny Adam down:

You idiot. I’m 62 years old, served over 30 years in peace and war, and if I think my country is under distress I will fly my flag upside down as a righteous plea for a correction back to our constitutional republican government. F off. https://t.co/h7toNruX7e pic.twitter.com/er0YEUaqUu — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) June 1, 2024

F off.

Pretty much sums it up for us as well.

Yes, yes that is him.

You throw temper tantrums near daily. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 1, 2024

Psh, try hourly.

Your entire Twitter feed is one continuous tantrum 🙄 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 1, 2024

Quick, someone get Adam a tissue.

