Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice for Whining About Upside Down Flag

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on June 07, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Adam Kinzinger cannot get out of his own way ... that or he's an annoying troll with nothing else better to do than sit on Twitter and talk trash about a president he hated so much he pandered to a bunch of people who still gerrymandered him out of his job.

Seems Kinzinger was fussy with Americans posting an upside down American flag after Trump was found guilty last week.

Tell us you don't know what the really means without telling us you don't know what that really means, Adam.

The guy posting nothing but butthurt 24/7 thinks other people need counseling for emotional control.

That's hilarious.

Col. Rob Maness ret. was good enough to shut whiny Adam down:

F off.

Pretty much sums it up for us as well.

Yes, yes that is him.

Psh, try hourly.

Quick, someone get Adam a tissue.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER AMERICAN FLAG FLAG

