This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA, Right? LOL - WATCH

Remember when Democrats, members from several three-letter government agencies, Lefties in general, and the mainstream media told us the Hunter Biden stories were Russian disinformation? And then social media punished the New York Post for covering the stories?

Advertisement

Good times.

Oh, about all of that, everything we thought was true WAS true ... and everything they said was a lie.

But you guys knew that, right?

This footage of Hallie Biden throwing Hunter's illegal firearm into a dumpster in a grocery store parking lot IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FREAKING DAY and across the street from a grade school is especially eye-opening, don't you think?

Watch this:

Here’s the surveillance footage showing Hallie Biden ditching Hunter Biden’s gun in grocery store parking lot. pic.twitter.com/O239w9kUKY — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 7, 2024

Pretty damn damning.

That being said, we all know nothing will likely come of this and if it does, they will hit him with some lame gun crime that lands him with community service or some other happy horse crap. Meanwhile, Bragg will likely go for jail time with Trump because a man who perjured himself BEFORE and went to jail claimed he signed 34 checks to silence a porn star ... or something.

Yes, yes everything is stupid. We're to the point where we can't keep track of the number of lies being spewed at any one time and considering we cover this nonsense for a living we can only imagine how hard it is to keep up with for normal, sane people.

This must be Russian misinformation... LOL! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 7, 2024

Duh.

Who hasn’t tossed a firearm in a trash can near a school from time to time? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 7, 2024

Right? It's like an everyday thing for most Americans. Totally.

think about the kids in this relationship that had to see Uncle Hunter high on drugs with their Mom knowing they are sleeping together after just burying their dad. the addiction was so bad she had to make sure the Truck was clean of drugs before the kids could drive it. — Bob Lopez (@rplopez715) June 7, 2024

The Bidens are indeed a pretty sick, effed-up family.

Which makes Jill Biden's claim about 'decency being back on the ballot' even more hilarious.

At least she put it in a pretty bag 😝 — Joe Ski (@JoeSki26877968) June 7, 2024

Now now, breaking the law is no excuse for not accessorizing.

Isn’t THAT a crime? — Major Tom 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️⚔️🇮🇱 (@josewales1000) June 7, 2024

YUP.

Where is the video of someone putting cocaine in the White House? — Phil (@99Kings1) June 7, 2024

Probably in the same place as the info around the so-called pipe bombs found on January 6.

Advertisement

Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER

Calm Your VAG***S!--> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag

You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL

Biden's D-Day Address in Normandy Goes From Cringe to Downright OMG-WTF in More Ways Than ONE (Watch)

======================================================================