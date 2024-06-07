Here's a 'Climate Change Emergency' Shot and Chaser Courtesy of First Lady Jill...
OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the...
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or...
EEEWWW: Chelsea Handler Goes FULL CREEPY in Reminding 50 Cent That He Is...
Can a Gun Control Activist Get Elected Governor of Montana?
Kevin Sorbo Makes Controversial Statement About Fauci Testifying Before Congress
Geraldo Owned Hard Over Claiming Biden Case Is Politically Motivated
Joe Walsh is Voting For The Party Trying to Destroy the Rule of...
Scott Presler OWNS Resistance Account That Tried to Call Him Out Over Bannon...
Covenant Killer Wrote About Her Imaginary Penis Days Before Shooting
German Woman Demonstrates Condoms to Migrants
Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Connecticut Democrats Fly Pride Flag at Half-Staff to 'Honor' Fallen State Trooper
Did He Just Say, 'Riddle Me This?' Biden's Biggest Fan Harry Sisson Thinks...

This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA, Right? LOL - WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on June 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Remember when Democrats, members from several three-letter government agencies, Lefties in general, and the mainstream media told us the Hunter Biden stories were Russian disinformation? And then social media punished the New York Post for covering the stories?

Advertisement

Good times.

Oh, about all of that, everything we thought was true WAS true ... and everything they said was a lie.

But you guys knew that, right?

This footage of Hallie Biden throwing Hunter's illegal firearm into a dumpster in a grocery store parking lot IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FREAKING DAY and across the street from a grade school is especially eye-opening, don't you think?

Watch this:

Pretty damn damning.

That being said, we all know nothing will likely come of this and if it does, they will hit him with some lame gun crime that lands him with community service or some other happy horse crap. Meanwhile, Bragg will likely go for jail time with Trump because a man who perjured himself BEFORE and went to jail claimed he signed 34 checks to silence a porn star ... or something.

Yes, yes everything is stupid. We're to the point where we can't keep track of the number of lies being spewed at any one time and considering we cover this nonsense for a living we can only imagine how hard it is to keep up with for normal, sane people.

Recommended

Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Duh.

Right? It's like an everyday thing for most Americans. Totally.

The Bidens are indeed a pretty sick, effed-up family.

Which makes Jill Biden's claim about 'decency being back on the ballot' even more hilarious.

Now now, breaking the law is no excuse for not accessorizing. 

YUP.

Probably in the same place as the info around the so-called pipe bombs found on January 6.

Advertisement

Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER

Calm Your VAG***S!--> Leftist Men Rant, Screech, Cry and RAGE on 'Hands Off My Birth Control' Tag

You Even HISTORY, Bro?! David Frum Picked the Wrong DAMN Day to Blame America for Hitler in Dunk on Trump

GO Girl! Hilarious Thread DROPS Obnoxious Trans Movement by 'Celebrating' Trans Women Cyclists and LOL

Biden's D-Day Address in Normandy Goes From Cringe to Downright OMG-WTF in More Ways Than ONE (Watch)

======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction)
Doug P.
OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER
Sam J.
EEEWWW: Chelsea Handler Goes FULL CREEPY in Reminding 50 Cent That He Is a Black Person
Grateful Calvin
Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Brett T.
WHOOPS: Spain Regrets What Recognizing Palestine As a State Means (After Calling for the End of Israel)
Amy Curtis
Kevin Sorbo Makes Controversial Statement About Fauci Testifying Before Congress
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Will NOT Like These Highlights From Dr. Phil's Interview With Trump (or the Audience Reaction) Doug P.
Advertisement