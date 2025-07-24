Barack Obama and Dems Will Appreciate NBC News' Framing of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Unprecedented Claim'

Yesterday Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents related to what she called the "most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in U.S. history." In her thread, Gabbard dismantled the lies Democrats have been telling and dropped receipts showing what was really going on in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

After that, Gabbard joined Karoline Leavitt at the White House briefing and spelled out even more about Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others who were in the intelligence community at the time working hard to deceive Americans to sway the election in Hillary's direction.

The Democrats already know they've got most of the media in their corner, and NBC News decided to go with this as the spin:

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's top intelligence official, leveled allegations against Obama that no U.S. spy chief has ever made against a former president or administration. https://t.co/9ITq2Qs4WL — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2025

That certainly could have been framed differently, but hey, it's NBC News and they have a job to do, and "journalism" isn't high up on the list of duties.

Mollie Hemingway knows what's going on:

NBC activists are co-conspirators in this seditious Russia collusion hoax plot. That's why instead of accurately reporting the absolutely DEVASTATING evidence unveiled this week, you are running interference in order to avoid accountability for your crimes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 24, 2025

As usual, many in the media won't actually look at what Gabbard put forward but will just call it unprecedented while offering plenty of room for Democrat denials of the existence of what's now right in front of everybody. Here's how NBC News' story kicks off:

President Donald Trump’s top intelligence official appeared in the White House briefing room Wednesday to level allegations no U.S. spy chief has ever made against a former president or administration. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama and his deputies of manufacturing a “false” intelligence analysis to show Russia tried to help Donald Trump win the 2016 election. Obama and former officials in his administration have dismissed the allegations as baseless. “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said. [...] But Gabbard, serving a commander in chief who has relished conspiracy theories and insisted he was the victim of a partisan plot, ventured into uncharted territory in her White House appearance.

Gee, NBC, maybe it's an unprecedented document release because the actions taken during the Obama presidency were unprecedented attempts to rig an election based on concocted "collusion" talking points.

If they didn’t want unprecedented charges, maybe the Obama team shouldn’t have commented unprecedented crimes.



And you wonder why the legacy media is dead. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 24, 2025

Dead but too shameless to lie down.

