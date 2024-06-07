Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling

Every time we see a post like this one from Adam Schiff we can't help but wonder ... this guy knows he's Adam Schiff, right? He spent four years targeting Trump, doing everything in his power to take him out of office including abusing our impeachment process more than once and now he wants us to worry about Trump prosecuting people if he's elected?

Advertisement

Really?

This dude is even dumber than he looks and that's really saying something.

Seeking to prosecute those who uphold the rule of law is just what a dictator would do.



On day one.



And every day thereafter. pic.twitter.com/GAJQShnudF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 7, 2024

Funny how often these dbags are caught accusing others of the very things they have been doing all along.

So Adam if abiding by Congressional subpoenas are upholding law, when are you going to have Merrick Garland arrested for snubbing them? What about Hunter Biden?

Or is it only for one party not the other??#Hypocrite — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) June 7, 2024

Well, duh.

You’re highlighting that the committee deleted evidence and findings and think you’re helping your cause? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 7, 2024

The rule of what law? The one where we don’t even know the crime that was committed?



Enough of your Kafkaesque bullsh*t. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 7, 2024

Have you MET YOURSELF?! — Meara (@MillennialOther) June 7, 2024

Pretty sure he has NOT.

Ahem.

You illegally deleted evidence breaking congressional rules.



You had Steve Bannon arrested for ignoring you, so why should you be above the law? — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) June 7, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (d)o it.

You have nothing to worry about unless you did in fact break the law. Why are you so worried? — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) June 7, 2024

Maybe because he did in fact break the law?

Just spitballin'.

======================================================================

Related:

Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife Trying to Remain Relevant

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilevre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)

Col. Rob Maness ret. Serves Adam Kinzinger a Nice Glass of STFU Juice for Whining About Upside Down Flag

This CAN'T Be Footage of Hallie Biden Ditching Hunter's Illegal Gun Because RUSSIA, Right? LOL - WATCH

OOF! Old Briahna Joy Gray Tweet Bragging That She CAN'T Be Fired the Most Hilarious Example of FAFO EVER

======================================================================