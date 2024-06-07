Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling

Every time we see a post like this one from Adam Schiff we can't help but wonder ... this guy knows he's Adam Schiff, right? He spent four years targeting Trump, doing everything in his power to take him out of office including abusing our impeachment process more than once and now he wants us to worry about Trump prosecuting people if he's elected?
Really?
This dude is even dumber than he looks and that's really saying something.
Seeking to prosecute those who uphold the rule of law is just what a dictator would do.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 7, 2024
On day one.
And every day thereafter. pic.twitter.com/GAJQShnudF
Funny how often these dbags are caught accusing others of the very things they have been doing all along.
So Adam if abiding by Congressional subpoenas are upholding law, when are you going to have Merrick Garland arrested for snubbing them? What about Hunter Biden?— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) June 7, 2024
Or is it only for one party not the other??#Hypocrite
Well, duh.
You’re highlighting that the committee deleted evidence and findings and think you’re helping your cause?— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 7, 2024
The rule of what law? The one where we don’t even know the crime that was committed?— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 7, 2024
Enough of your Kafkaesque bullsh*t.
Have you MET YOURSELF?!— Meara (@MillennialOther) June 7, 2024
Pretty sure he has NOT.
June 7, 2024
Ahem.
You illegally deleted evidence breaking congressional rules.— 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) June 7, 2024
You had Steve Bannon arrested for ignoring you, so why should you be above the law?
It's (D)ifferent when they (d)o it.
You have nothing to worry about unless you did in fact break the law. Why are you so worried?— AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) June 7, 2024
Maybe because he did in fact break the law?
Just spitballin'.
