Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife Trying to Remain Relevant

Full disclosure, when this post from Alexander Vindman's wife crossed our timeline it took us a moment to remember who she is and why she's so annoying. We suppose since her only claim to fame is being married to a gossipy tattle-tale of a liar who threw his career away because he hated Donald Trump she has to figure out some way to remain relevant but ... eh.

Not to mention she seems really hung up on the idea that people actually care enough about them to hope they're unhappy.

Desperate much, harpy?

No matter how much you hate us, you will never take our joy. You won’t change our happiness. You cannot extinguish our resolve to fight for what is right. pic.twitter.com/0r4WSJr3sd — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) June 7, 2024

Huh? Meh.

HA HA HA HA HA

Remember that? She grabbed a sword, took a pic of herself, and posted it on Twitter to prove she was tough or something. Hilarious.

And just like the sword pic, this didn't go very well for her either:

Interesting that even you are forced to acknowledge the overwhelming hatred the public has for you and your despicable husband. If justice prevails we can take your freedom from you. Stand by for that. pic.twitter.com/oTqyLFEzGl — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) June 7, 2024

I don’t hate trash. I step over it. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 7, 2024

Can't take away what you have none of. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 7, 2024

No one hates you; we just wish more people were on Americas side. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) June 7, 2024

You know what Deary, we don't hate you.

What we do hate is hypocrisy, treachery, and treason.



I will say this though, I hope for your future that those eyebrows aren't tattooed on.



Have the day you deserve!

❤️🙏🏼🇺🇲 — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) June 7, 2024

Have the day you deserve.

That's such a good dig.

EXACTLY.

