LOOK on MSNBC Host's Face Is PRICELESS As Unhinged Michael Cohen Rants About How SCARY Trump IS (Watch)

Michael Cohen seems nervous.

Scared.

Paranoid. Unhinged. Neurotic. Off. Out of it. Unhinged. CRAZY.

Even a little bats**t. Almost as if he had a vested interest in making sure Trump was found guilty.

Advertisement

Hrm.

Wonder why that could be?

Watch:

In a wild TDS-fueled rant, Michael Cohen claims Trump "doesn't believe in" the 1st Amendment, Trump's critics will "start flying out of windows" and "end up gulags" during his second term, and Trump will "round up all the weapons" on his first day in office to prevent citizens… pic.twitter.com/2dzQDY0kLj — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 9, 2024

The post continues:

... from getting together and creating "a militia" against him."He's already said that he intends to use SEAL Team Six...to start rounding up his political enemies," Cohen espoused.

Yiiiiikes.

Dude needs to cut down on his caffeine intake. Seriously.

Michael Cohen pretends to be terrified of Trump, even discussing how he might have to go into hiding if Trump is elected again, yet doesn't think twice about ruthlessly criticizing Trump.



And nevermind the fact that Trump served for four years and NONE of these things happened,… — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 9, 2024

The post continues:

... but the left wants to convince you that somehow a second Trump presidency will magically be a dictatorship.

Sorry, bro, they tried to pretend he was a dictator once before and yeah, that was BS. In fact, they went on to 'fortify' the election and put a Botox-Brained zombie dictator in the White House. Funny how that worked out.

And not funny 'ha ha,' funny ironic.

Even Velshi looks a little uncomfortable with how nutty Cohen is. Oh sure, he likely loves it because A) Cohen hates Trump now and B) all MSNBC cares about is hating on Trump but still ... Velshi should probably keep his fingers away from Cohen's mouth.

Just sayin'.

Imagine the anti-Trump rhetoric in October 😅 — Gregory (@gregzilla901) June 9, 2024

It's bad now. It will be ATROCIOUS by October.

BAHAHAHAH

We see what they did here and it's a MASTERPIECE!

Dude seriously needs mental help. — pystryker (@pystryker) June 9, 2024

Not sure there's enough mental help in the world for this dude.

Seriously.

======================================================================

Related:

Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question

Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family AWAY Whining About Hunter's Charges

Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling

Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife Trying to Remain Relevant

Conservatives Need to Watch How Pierre Poilevre Calmly Yet COMPLETELY Dismantles Leftist Media (Video)

======================================================================