Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question

People shaming those celebrating the rescue of four Israeli hostages simply don't get it. Yes, sometimes bad people die when they hold innocent people hostage because you know, it's not a good thing to hold people hostage.

This isn't rocket science.

And yet far too many people seem confused by why this happened and why it didn't HAVE to happen.

Interesting how none of them ever want to hold the people WHO TOOK HOSTAGES accountable.

Every single politician and commentator celebrating Israel's military operation should be asked a straightforward question:



"Do you think killing over 200 Palestinians, including many kids, is an acceptable price for 4 released Israeli hostages."



Get them to say it on record. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 8, 2024

Yes.

Next question.

Get them to answer:



"Do you support the war crime of perfidy?" in this case, using a humanitarian aid truck to launch a military operation.



Get them to say it on record. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 8, 2024

Ok?

Heh.

These poor dumb bastages. You can likely already guess how this went for the admitted socialist, yes?

Do you think simping for barbaric Jihadists is an acceptable price for your faddish virtue-signalling? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) June 8, 2024

Yes, it is the price Hamas decided to pay for not surrendering and releasing the hostages



You think that’s a bad answer hahahahah you’re an even bigger retard outside of just being a Brit — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 8, 2024

Yes! We gave up mass murdering Terrorists for a WNBA player who brought dope into Russia. Don't use Hostages as human shields and end this mess! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 9, 2024

Seems pretty simple.

Do you think taking and keeping 4 innocent Jewish hostages you stole from another country is worth getting over 200 Palestinians, including many kids, killed over?



It’s up to you to decide how badly you want to keep kidnapping Jews. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 9, 2024

Look at that, actually holding the terrorists responsible for their own actions.

What a novel idea.

As you know, A. The number is fabricated, and B. Hamas and friends are responsible for any and every death. — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) June 8, 2024

Ahem.

Don't you think the leaders of Hamas should be the ones being asked that question? — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 8, 2024

Yuuuuuup.

Hamas took hostages and have held them for over 8 months despite desperate cries for their release. Hamas has a history of using its own people as human shields for atrocities and here they did it again. Turn your seething hate where it belongs … the hostage takers. — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) June 9, 2024

4 saved, 120 more to go. pic.twitter.com/3PzEIA5bxH — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) June 8, 2024

Or, Hamas could surrender, lay down their arms, and release the hostages.

Otherwise Israel will continue to try and save their people.

Don't like it, take it up with Hamas.

