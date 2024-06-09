Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question

Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on June 09, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

People shaming those celebrating the rescue of four Israeli hostages simply don't get it. Yes, sometimes bad people die when they hold innocent people hostage because you know, it's not a good thing to hold people hostage.

Advertisement

This isn't rocket science.

And yet far too many people seem confused by why this happened and why it didn't HAVE to happen.

Interesting how none of them ever want to hold the people WHO TOOK HOSTAGES accountable.

Yes.

Next question.

Ok?

Heh.

These poor dumb bastages. You can likely already guess how this went for the admitted socialist, yes?

Seems pretty simple.

Look at that, actually holding the terrorists responsible for their own actions.

What a novel idea.

Ahem.

Yuuuuuup.

Or, Hamas could surrender, lay down their arms, and release the hostages.

Otherwise Israel will continue to try and save their people.

Don't like it, take it up with Hamas.

======================================================================

