The Party's OVER! Politico Says Lobbyists 'Used to Getting Their Way' Fear RFK Jr. As Head of HHS (Good!)

Like many things in Washington, D.C., lobbyists are good when they're doing the bidding of Democrats, and when Democrats crack down on lobbyists, it's also good. Because that's (D)ifferent.

But when the Dems don't hold seats of power and it's Republicans doing the cracking down, we get tearful propaganda pieces like this one:

Used to getting their way, Washington’s lobbyists are unnerved by RFK Jr. https://t.co/QLodOuXKK8 — POLITICO (@politico) November 15, 2024

More from Politico:

Lobbyists expecting a more conventional pick to lead the government’s $3 trillion health agency than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the brash contrarian President-elect Donald Trump named on Thursday to take charge, are plotting how to stop the Senate from confirming him. They’re also currying favor in case they can’t. Kennedy has proposed tighter regulation of the pesticides farmers use to juice their yields, a reexamination of vaccine safety data, a ban on highly processed foods in schools and a remaking of the agencies making the rules around health and food. That could pose a major threat to a broad swath of American industry’s bottom line. Lobbyists who hadn’t taken the possibility seriously say their phones are blowing up over Trump’s decision, and industry leaders are trying to quickly leverage any connections to Kennedy to mitigate the risk he could pose.

The jury's still out on whether or not RFK, Jr. gets the confirmation nod. We'll see.

But he intends to shake things up, and he's got some valid points, especially about processed foods.

Reminds me of this gem https://t.co/Jjb7C6EgUL — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) November 15, 2024

Norm was a national treasure.

And that's exactly correct.

Won't somebody please think of the lobbyists?!

God forbid a few lobbyists not like something. — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) November 15, 2024

The absolute horror.

They should be unnerved by the declining health of American citizens.

Skyrocketing levels of multiple autoimmune disorders, Diabetes, Obesity, Autism, infertility... — Informalib🔍 (@Informalib) November 15, 2024

But they're not.

Guess they’re not used to someone actually calling out the system they’ve been gaming for years. — Prime Headlines (@Prime_Headlines) November 15, 2024

Nope. It's a rude awakening when that happens.

Politico is owning the disgruntled lobbyist beat https://t.co/6udDdOx23o pic.twitter.com/3RG8XK8woT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 15, 2024

We chuckled.

Related: 'Disgruntled Lobbyist Beat' would make a great punk rock band name.

Keep up the pressure. The people are getting a chance. They are trying to figure out if they can wait us out. It’s our attention span against their money. https://t.co/FiLZZt1EiX — Proudmom (@MAG1012) November 16, 2024

Hold the line.

This headline is absolutely perfect, because you can substitute RFK's name with any one of Trump's nominees and it's the same story. https://t.co/9XHOt2kJBS — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 15, 2024

Exactly.

No matter who Trump nominates, he or she will be some degree of problematic -- from mildly annoying to DEFCON 1.

So the lesson here is don't listen to the media. They lie, they spin, they blow things out of proportion.