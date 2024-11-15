Absolutely VILE Lefties Continue to Smear Pete Hegseth As a White Supremacist Because...
The Party's OVER! Politico Says Lobbyists 'Used to Getting Their Way' Fear RFK Jr. As Head of HHS (Good!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on November 15, 2024
ImgFlip

Like many things in Washington, D.C., lobbyists are good when they're doing the bidding of Democrats, and when Democrats crack down on lobbyists, it's also good. Because that's (D)ifferent. 

But when the Dems don't hold seats of power and it's Republicans doing the cracking down, we get tearful propaganda pieces like this one:

More from Politico:

Lobbyists expecting a more conventional pick to lead the government’s $3 trillion health agency than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the brash contrarian President-elect Donald Trump named on Thursday to take charge, are plotting how to stop the Senate from confirming him.

They’re also currying favor in case they can’t.

Kennedy has proposed tighter regulation of the pesticides farmers use to juice their yields, a reexamination of vaccine safety data, a ban on highly processed foods in schools and a remaking of the agencies making the rules around health and food.

That could pose a major threat to a broad swath of American industry’s bottom line. Lobbyists who hadn’t taken the possibility seriously say their phones are blowing up over Trump’s decision, and industry leaders are trying to quickly leverage any connections to Kennedy to mitigate the risk he could pose.

The jury's still out on whether or not RFK, Jr. gets the confirmation nod. We'll see. 

But he intends to shake things up, and he's got some valid points, especially about processed foods.

Norm was a national treasure.

And that's exactly correct.

Won't somebody please think of the lobbyists?!

The absolute horror.

But they're not.

Nope. It's a rude awakening when that happens.

We chuckled.

Related: 'Disgruntled Lobbyist Beat' would make a great punk rock band name.

Hold the line.

Exactly.

No matter who Trump nominates, he or she will be some degree of problematic -- from mildly annoying to DEFCON 1.

So the lesson here is don't listen to the media. They lie, they spin, they blow things out of proportion.


