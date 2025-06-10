Left’s Impeachment Obsession: Trump’s Troop Fix for Newsom’s Mess Sparks CBC’s Latest Temper Tantrum

Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on June 10, 2025
Twitter

The Left is always looking for an excuse to impeach Trump. It's their favorite national past time. They can't win fairly, so their only other answer is to impeach him over literally anything. The Congressional Black Caucus (which should also have the word 'Democratic' in it as they don't allow Black Republicans to join) now believe they have found a new reason to impeach Trump. Le sigh. 

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus said President Donald Trump should be impeached over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles in response to recent street clashes over immigration enforcement.

“I definitely believe it is. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York said Tuesday when asked at a news conference if she considered Trump’s decision to send in the troops over the objections of state and local officials an impeachable offense. 

Other Democrats didn’t go as far when asked about impeachment Tuesday.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said in an interview. “I have to study all the facts. This is not over yet, but it certainly hasn’t started out in a good way.”

Democrats have railed against the use of the National Guard to respond to the protests, calling it a threat to democracy. California plans to sue over the use of the Guard, arguing Trump overstepped by deploying the troops without the sign-off of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.


So, the Governor of California (a Democrat) won't protect his own state from being burnt to the ground and his own officers from being attacked, so Trump came up with the solution of sending in the National Guard to retain order and suddenly, that's an impeachable offense. What a world! Maybe they should talk to their pal Gavin and convince him to do his job.

At least one Democrat still has a grip on reality. 

To be fair. Leftists are pretty stupid. 

Don't give them any ideas!

It sure looks that way. 

Democrats will never learn their lesson. 

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

