Twitchy Presents: Bill Clinton’s 'Rules for Politics' - The X Extended Edition

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on November 15, 2024
Twitter

It's hard to believe former President Bill Clinton left the White House more than 23 years ago. Aging leaders like to recall their time in office and share what they've learned. To this end, Clinton is releasing a new memoir called 'Citizen: My Life After the White House.' In the tome, the 42nd president presents 'Clinton’s Rules of Politics.' That got many thinking of rules that probably didn't make the book. So, we'll be adding some chapters to Bill's new opus.

Here's his book announcement, before we get to those unpublished rules.

We're starting a little light because this first extra chapter applies to almost all presidents.

We're sure Bill will have an extensive chapter on his love of music and how important it is to encourage young performers, especially women. (WATCH)

Bill's got a real eye for talent.

Oops, there was a mix-up at the printer. This next set of rules is clearly from Hillary Clinton's most recent memoir.

That was creepy!

Speaking of creepy, that sounds like another extra chapter in Bill's rules book.

Of course, this book would not be complete without a chapter on managing interns and showing them the ropes: laundry care, tobacco use and always keeping lines of communication open.

The former president's book comes out Tuesday. We'll end this with an actual rule from the book: 'Never drink in public — you might act like yourself.' Wow, this sounds like a great Christmas gift for Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris!

