SHE FOUGHT: Listen to the Absolutely Heartbreaking Opening Statements in the Laken Riley Murder Trial

This is incredibly difficult to listen to. For this writer -- as a mom, as a woman, as an American -- it's heartbreaking to listen to the prosecution in the Laken Riley murder trial.

But we have to listen. We have to remember what her killer -- an illegal immigrant from Venezuela -- did to her, and who allowed this monster to roam freely in our country: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party.

While there is no explicit language, the opening statements are hard to listen to, so discretion is advised:

NEW: Laken Riley fought for her life for 18 whole minutes before her skull was crushed allegedly by illegal alien Jose Ibarra from Venezuela.



According to Riley's smartwatch, she fought from 910 am until her heart stopped at 928 am.



Prosecutors say Ibarra crushed Riley's skull… pic.twitter.com/dr4mYjpm1d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2024

The entire post reads:

Prosecutors say Ibarra crushed Riley's skull as she fought off his s*xual attack. 'He went hunting for females on the University of Georgia campus, and on his hunt, he encountered 22-year-old Laken Riley on her morning jog,' prosecutor Sheila Ross said. 'When Laken Riley refused to be his r*pe victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly.' 'She fought for her dignity, and in that fight, she caused this defendant to leave forensic evidence behind. She also marked her killer for the entire world to see.' 'Her encounter with him was long. Her fight with him was fierce.'

For at least 18 minutes, according to her smart watch, she fought.

Her killer shouldn't have been here. If Kamala Harris had done her job, he wouldn't have been. And Laken Riley would still be alive.

There's a lot of people - including the perp - that need to pay for this crime.



The Biden administration did this. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) November 15, 2024

Her blood is on their hands.

The smirk on his face makes me want to wipe it off his face. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 15, 2024

Zero remorse.

They said these women -- who lost loved ones to illegal immigrants -- were being exploited by Republicans.

Because the Left are disgusting partisans who put illegal immigrants before the lives of Americans.

In a case like these, the only thing in the same zip code as justice is the death penalty. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) November 15, 2024

We won't argue with you on that one.

Obviously the man is guilty and needs to spend the rest of his life in prison.



The people who are really guilty who aren’t being charged are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Alejandro Mayorkas.



They invited this invasion of illegals knowing it was costing American lives. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 15, 2024

Tens of thousands of known criminals.

And Biden called them upstanding citizens.

Lib women are shaving their heads because they're mad that this is going to be stopped.



Yes, they are the enemy within. https://t.co/A3zJuhi7Tg — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 15, 2024

The mind boggles at this.

And governors like @GovKathyHochul want to protect animals like this. They don’t even want to deport people like this. @JBPritzker https://t.co/wFrt5Zwcuo — Anthony Grisanti (@AnthonyGriz) November 15, 2024

They can't even bring themselves to say criminals like this should be deported. They vow to 'protect' them from Donald Trump.

We say Riley's killer get sentenced to live with Hochul or Pritzker. See how that goes over.

You want to protect your daughters?!



How about starting with this bulls**t



That baby girl fought to stay alive for 18 minutes of sheer terror https://t.co/xMQo78dy4F — MrsCaliBlonde™ (@CaliBlondeLady) November 15, 2024

They won't start with this, because they don't care about women like Laken Riley.

This horrific crime was absolutely avoidable. https://t.co/RBaOk2XH50 — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) November 15, 2024

Absolutely 100% avoidable.