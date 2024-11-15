Absolutely VILE Lefties Continue to Smear Pete Hegseth As a White Supremacist Because...
SHE FOUGHT: Listen to the Absolutely Heartbreaking Opening Statements in the Laken Riley Murder Trial

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

This is incredibly difficult to listen to. For this writer -- as a mom, as a woman, as an American -- it's heartbreaking to listen to the prosecution in the Laken Riley murder trial.

But we have to listen. We have to remember what her killer -- an illegal immigrant from Venezuela -- did to her, and who allowed this monster to roam freely in our country: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party.

While there is no explicit language, the opening statements are hard to listen to, so discretion is advised:

The entire post reads:

Prosecutors say Ibarra crushed Riley's skull as she fought off his s*xual attack.

'He went hunting for females on the University of Georgia campus, and on his hunt, he encountered 22-year-old Laken Riley on her morning jog,' prosecutor Sheila Ross said.

'When Laken Riley refused to be his r*pe victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly.'

'She fought for her dignity, and in that fight, she caused this defendant to leave forensic evidence behind. She also marked her killer for the entire world to see.'

'Her encounter with him was long. Her fight with him was fierce.'

For at least 18 minutes, according to her smart watch, she fought.

Her killer shouldn't have been here. If Kamala Harris had done her job, he wouldn't have been. And Laken Riley would still be alive.

Her blood is on their hands.

Zero remorse.

They said these women -- who lost loved ones to illegal immigrants -- were being exploited by Republicans.

Because the Left are disgusting partisans who put illegal immigrants before the lives of Americans.

We won't argue with you on that one.

Tens of thousands of known criminals.

And Biden called them upstanding citizens.

The mind boggles at this.

They can't even bring themselves to say criminals like this should be deported. They vow to 'protect' them from Donald Trump.

We say Riley's killer get sentenced to live with Hochul or Pritzker. See how that goes over.

They won't start with this, because they don't care about women like Laken Riley.

Absolutely 100% avoidable.

Tags: GEORGIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MURDER TRIAL LAKEN RILEY

