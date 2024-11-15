We Feel SO MUCH Safer Knowing the FBI Is Investigating Offensive Text Messages (Wait, What?!)

Republicans Seek Removal of Security Clearances for Intel Lapdogs Who Lied About Hunter...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on November 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

There are a lot of violent criminal illegal aliens in the country right now, and we're sure there are other dangerous criminals the FBI could be investigating. They probably have a potential mass shooter or two on their radar, too, but don't worry. They're making sure we're all safe from -- wait for it -- offensive text messages.

No, really:

The post itself is lacking info, but here's the FBI statement:

The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to African American and Black communities around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter. The reports are not identical and vary in their specific language, but many say the recipient has been selected to pick cotton on a plantation.

The text message recipients have now expanded to high school students, as well as both the Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ communities. Some recipients reported being told they were selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp. The messages have also been reported as being received via email communication.

Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia, and faith leaders.

Recipients of messages consistent with those described are encouraged to report the details to the FBI by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

As always, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report threats of violence or anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI office, or submit a report to tips.fbi.gov.

This writer will bet you a cup of coffee that two things are true:

1) These text messages came from some Leftist organization or individual

and

2) Once the FBI learns his or her identity, we won't hear another word about them.

How does she know this? Because the rhetoric in the texts messages sounds exactly like the unhinged lunacy this writer has seen from Leftists on X and Facebook.

It's basically Joe Biden's 'gonna put y'all back in chains' comment without the PAC funding behind it.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Say 'hi' from us, too.

Bingo. This speech is also protected.

This.

Amazing how they didn't care about that at all, huh?

Because you're normal and sane. Like most people.

Yeah, but mean words!

Heh.

Dismantled down to the last screw.

We're in good hands.

Not.

It is not.

This writer is absolutely certain this is a Left-wing move. Absolutely certain.

We certainly hope so.

