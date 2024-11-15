We Feel SO MUCH Safer Knowing the FBI Is Investigating Offensive Text Messages (Wait, What?!)

There are a lot of violent criminal illegal aliens in the country right now, and we're sure there are other dangerous criminals the FBI could be investigating. They probably have a potential mass shooter or two on their radar, too, but don't worry. They're making sure we're all safe from -- wait for it -- offensive text messages.

No, really:

FBI Statement Regarding Offensive Text Messageshttps://t.co/osB87UnCOx — FBI (@FBI) November 15, 2024

The post itself is lacking info, but here's the FBI statement:

The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to African American and Black communities around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter. The reports are not identical and vary in their specific language, but many say the recipient has been selected to pick cotton on a plantation. The text message recipients have now expanded to high school students, as well as both the Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ communities. Some recipients reported being told they were selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp. The messages have also been reported as being received via email communication. Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia, and faith leaders. Recipients of messages consistent with those described are encouraged to report the details to the FBI by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov. As always, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report threats of violence or anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI office, or submit a report to tips.fbi.gov.

This writer will bet you a cup of coffee that two things are true:

1) These text messages came from some Leftist organization or individual

and

2) Once the FBI learns his or her identity, we won't hear another word about them.

How does she know this? Because the rhetoric in the texts messages sounds exactly like the unhinged lunacy this writer has seen from Leftists on X and Facebook.

It's basically Joe Biden's 'gonna put y'all back in chains' comment without the PAC funding behind it.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Can you tell my assigned agent I said hi 👋. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 15, 2024

Say 'hi' from us, too.

Offensive text messages are protected by the First Amendment. There’s no legal protection against being offended.

Get back to concerning yourselves with actual crimes. — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) November 15, 2024

Bingo. This speech is also protected.

“Offensive” is legal. Mass spam messages so many people are getting is a legitimate problem. There’s no law against being offensive. The mass spam messages are a problem. However, this is something the FCC should investigate. — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) November 16, 2024

This.

Amazing how they didn't care about that at all, huh?

If I got an offensive text message I'd just block the number and move on with my day — Anonymous (@4N0NYM0U5_5H311) November 15, 2024

Because you're normal and sane. Like most people.

Hey, there are few unsolved murders here in Maryland that should probably take a little precedence over rude text messages. — Dan Sanders (@sandersdj1) November 15, 2024

Yeah, but mean words!

What’s your phone number @FBI? I have something I want to text you real quick. — Dissident Law (@DissidentLaw) November 15, 2024

Heh.

When I say the FBI needs to be dismantled I mean it https://t.co/1ydABV2EeC — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 15, 2024

Dismantled down to the last screw.

There are literal ISIS-K and Alqueda cells operating in the US as of right now and the FBI is focused on.. *checks notes* ..offensive text messages https://t.co/WB6rQeBvAy — 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨 (@HereditRebellio) November 15, 2024

We're in good hands.

Not.

Is this about Peter Strzok and Lisa Page? https://t.co/v2ssBNpjXr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 15, 2024

It is not.

AYFKM



THIS IS WHERE THE FBI IS AT



CRYING ABOUT HURTY WORDS AND ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO REPORT MEANY TEXTS



WTF



JUICY SOMMOLLIET IS GOING TO LOVE THIS https://t.co/pbFXdaVY7h — StephanieCo (@Stephanieco15) November 15, 2024

This writer is absolutely certain this is a Left-wing move. Absolutely certain.

Will the new Director of the FBI vow to de-wokify the bureau? https://t.co/CWyjufng0B pic.twitter.com/hq2lMQdV53 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 15, 2024

We certainly hope so.