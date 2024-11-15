Republicans Seek Removal of Security Clearances for Intel Lapdogs Who Lied About Hunter Biden's Laptop

It's been over four years since 51 former U.S. intelligence officials purposely lied to the American public about Hunter Biden's laptop. The officials falsely said that the laptop was Russian disinformation. This was done to mislead the public for the benefit of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, an election he later won. Since that despicable act, none of those involved have retracted their statements or had their valuable security clearances revoked.

That could all be about to change.

🚨House Republicans are threatening to revoke the Security Clearances of the 51 Intelligence Officials that lied about the Hunter Laptop on the eve of the 2020 election.



In April 2023, Trump said he believes the 51 Former Intelligence Officials who signed the letter committed… pic.twitter.com/rSxfFqv8fL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2024

It's hard to believe this obvious election interference has not been prosecuted and those who committed it have suffered no ill repercussions. This has many fed-up Trump voters demanding justice.

This needs to happen. They all lied… and not just that, they should go to prison for conspiracy. — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 15, 2024

They need to do more than revoke their security clearances to be revoked. They need to be prosecuted. They attempted and succeeded at interfering with an election. — MtDewHigh (@JohnDoe71397417) November 15, 2024

Good. Revoke all of their clearance and then indict them for election interference. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 15, 2024

Yes. We rely on our intelligence agencies and officials to tell the truth, and when they don’t, and undermine the integrity of an election in the process, they must be held to account. — not (parody) 🇺🇸 (@mentalyentil) November 15, 2024

It's bad enough that none of the officials have been prosecuted, they've also been raking in millions while justice wasn't being served.

They keep security clearances after retirement and then monetize them in private industry, MSM, etc. $400,000+ annually. Why should tax payor funded trained agents be allowed to use those clearances for profit while misleading the American people? I don’t see a reason. Revoked. — Postman (@postman2421) November 15, 2024

Considering the market price for someone with a clearance is equal to just over 150K, this will help them lose their jobs and positions.



Lots of contractors hire people specifically due to their TS clearance.



I'm in favor of pulling all of them. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) November 15, 2024

This is a no-brainer. These officials are largely benefiting off of their security clearances in the private sector. Revoking clearances is the absolute least that should happen. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 15, 2024

Many of the dishonest intelligence officials fear justice now that Biden's on his way out of the White House. Trump is picking his cabinet which includes choices that will hold them responsible.

That's why they're pushing back so hard on Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's choice for the Director of National Intelligence.

BREAKING: Former CIA director @JohnBrennan, who lied about the Hunter Biden laptop, claiming it was Russian disinformation, says @TulsiGabbard does not have any qualification to be Director of National Intelligence. WATCH pic.twitter.com/bitqZ52kYt — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 14, 2024

There’s a reason they are in a collective freak out about Tulsi and Gaetz. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2024

Kash Patel, rumored to be Trump's pick for FBI Director, lays it all out. (WATCH)

Kash Patel discussed this on the Shawn Ryan Show. I’m hoping Kash ends up as FBI Director. pic.twitter.com/Nr4u5cr9I6 — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 15, 2024

The hope remains that Trump will revoke the security clearances of the 51 officials either on his own or with the guidance of the DNI director as soon as he or she is in place. Whether that is Gabbard remains to be seen, but it is a priority of those who voted Trump into office. We cannot have former intelligence officials undermine another election and get away with it.