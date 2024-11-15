Republicans Seek Removal of Security Clearances for Intel Lapdogs Who Lied About Hunter Biden's Laptop

We Feel SO MUCH Safer Knowing the FBI Is Investigating Offensive Text Messages...
Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on November 15, 2024
Twitter

It's been over four years since 51 former U.S. intelligence officials purposely lied to the American public about Hunter Biden's laptop. The officials falsely said that the laptop was Russian disinformation. This was done to mislead the public for the benefit of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, an election he later won. Since that despicable act, none of those involved have retracted their statements or had their valuable security clearances revoked.

That could all be about to change.

It's hard to believe this obvious election interference has not been prosecuted and those who committed it have suffered no ill repercussions. This has many fed-up Trump voters demanding justice.

It's bad enough that none of the officials have been prosecuted, they've also been raking in millions while justice wasn't being served.

Many of the dishonest intelligence officials fear justice now that Biden's on his way out of the White House. Trump is picking his cabinet which includes choices that will hold them responsible.

That's why they're pushing back so hard on Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's choice for the Director of National Intelligence.

Kash Patel, rumored to be Trump's pick for FBI Director, lays it all out. (WATCH)

The hope remains that Trump will revoke the security clearances of the 51 officials either on his own or with the guidance of the DNI director as soon as he or she is in place. Whether that is Gabbard remains to be seen, but it is a priority of those who voted Trump into office. We cannot have former intelligence officials undermine another election and get away with it.

