Take the L! Democrat Rep. BRUTALLY Schooled After Reminding Us That We're a 'Democracy' and LOL

Quick reminder: If Democrats knew anything about our country or about anything in general they would be Republicans, not Democrats.
We're not entirely sure what Rep. Melanie Stansbury was thinking when she tried to 'remind us' we're a democracy but yikes. This was stupid even for someone looking to increase engagement ...
Or maybe she was trolling?
Yeah, that's it. Surely no elected official is THIS STUPID, right?
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.
Quick reminder: This country is a democracy.— Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) June 7, 2024
Why would we want a leader who treats it like a monarchy or a dictatorship?
We don’t.
A true democracy easily becomes a dictatorship, ya' nob. Every time we see something like this from a Democrat we can almost make sense of the fact they voted for Biden. Only someone this stupid would elect someone stupider than they are.
Luckily for Melanie, plenty of people were willing to educate her:
Quick reminder: Not once is "democracy", nor any variation of the word, mentioned in the Constitution, sweetheart.— Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 8, 2024
You should try reading it sometime @Rep_Stansbury. https://t.co/pDwqvOeDCF
There's a reason Democrats see the Constitution as a barrier for the things they want to get done.
It’s a republic.. Anywho, impeach Biden if you are so worried about his tyrannical ways. (Such as defying the Supreme Court and imprisoning his opponents. Etc..)— Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) June 8, 2024
Recommended
So we should vote out the guy who disobeyed SCOTUS half a dozen times? Awesome. Let's do that.— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) June 8, 2024
For cryin' out loud! How many times do we have to correct our elected representatives on what type of government we have? 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/1ZUxqJoxlm— Gwen𝕏 (@WBVT_98FM) June 8, 2024
We've honestly lost count at this point.
This country is not a democracy. You should be embarrassed. Read more. Post less.— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) June 8, 2024
Sage advice.
Constitutional Republic.— Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) June 8, 2024
Are you high? 😶
At this point anything is possible.
We're not a democracy though and you should be incredibly embarrassed for not knowing this.— Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) June 9, 2024
Unfortunately she won't be and she'll learn nothing from this because in her small little mind the people correcting her are Nazis or white-supremacists or insurrectionists because well, she's just not bright.
Them's the breaks.
