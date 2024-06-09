AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not...
Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation...
Lefty Dolt's 'Political Art' Post Proves ONCE AGAIN the Left Sees Illegals as...
LOOK on MSNBC Host's Face Is PRICELESS As Unhinged Michael Cohen Rants About...
Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer...
Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family...
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
Daily Beast: Trump Can’t Carry a Gun but May Regain the Nuclear Codes
CNN Chyron Informs Us Those Four Israeli Captives Were 'Released'
Watch President Biden Call Himself a 'Student of French History' While in Paris
Elie Mystal Says Tim Scott and Byron Donalds Exist 'Because the Grift Is...
Watch Briahna Gray Joy Roll Her Eyes While Interviewing Sister of Hamas Captive
'Seems Insurrectiony': Hamas Sympathizers Set Off Smoke Bombs and Flares at White House
HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to...

Take the L! Democrat Rep. BRUTALLY Schooled After Reminding Us That We're a 'Democracy' and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on June 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Quick reminder: If Democrats knew anything about our country or about anything in general they would be Republicans, not Democrats.

We're not entirely sure what Rep. Melanie Stansbury was thinking when she tried to 'remind us' we're a democracy but yikes. This was stupid even for someone looking to increase engagement ...

Advertisement

Or maybe she was trolling?

Yeah, that's it. Surely no elected official is THIS STUPID, right?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

A true democracy easily becomes a dictatorship, ya' nob. Every time we see something like this from a Democrat we can almost make sense of the fact they voted for Biden. Only someone this stupid would elect someone stupider than they are.

Luckily for Melanie, plenty of people were willing to educate her:

There's a reason Democrats see the Constitution as a barrier for the things they want to get done.

Recommended

Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down
Sam J.
Advertisement

We've honestly lost count at this point.

Sage advice.

At this point anything is possible.

Unfortunately she won't be and she'll learn nothing from this because in her small little mind the people correcting her are Nazis or white-supremacists or insurrectionists because well, she's just not bright.

Them's the breaks.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

LOOK on MSNBC Host's Face Is PRICELESS As Unhinged Michael Cohen Rants About How SCARY Trump IS (Watch)

Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question

Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family AWAY Whining About Hunter's Charges

Someone's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Tone-Deaf Post Accusing Trump of Prosecuting His Enemies Is VERY Telling

Oh, Honey... NO! X Just Points and LAUGHS at Alexander Vindman's Nobody Wife Trying to Remain Relevant

======================================================================

Tags: AMERICA DEMOCRACY DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down
Sam J.
Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question
Sam J.
Dan Goldman too Dumb to Realize He Just Gave the Corrupt Biden Family AWAY Whining About Hunter's Charges
Sam J.
AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not At ALL Happy With Obama (Watch)
Sam J.
LOOK on MSNBC Host's Face Is PRICELESS As Unhinged Michael Cohen Rants About How SCARY Trump IS (Watch)
Sam J.
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Fact-Checks Trump on Shoplifting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down Sam J.
Advertisement