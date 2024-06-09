OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mongering BC Post

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants you to think birth control is on the ballot.

Anyone with the ability to think knows this is not true, but then again, she is trying to appeal to Democrats and we all know if they had the ability to think they wouldn't be Democrats in the first place but we digress.

GRETCH wants to fight like Hell to protect birth control.

Stop laughing.

Birth control is on the ballot, and we need to fight like hell to protect it. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) June 8, 2024

Welp, this should be an easy fight because birth control is literally legal everywhere and even one brand of the pill is now available over the counter. Hey, we get it, they're trying really hard to scare women into thinking they will lose birth control since they've been working hard to convince them Republicans killed Roe, especially since it was a Democrat that actually killed Roe.

It's true.

Think about it, the only way to get people to vote for them is to scare them which says a lot about Democrats and ain't none of it any good.

Literally no one is threatening to take away birth control. — Meara (@MillennialOther) June 8, 2024

Legal abortion is unfortunately already a law in MI, what else ya got to talk about instead of killing babies. No one is taking away anyone’s right to birth control. The worst governor ever. — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) June 9, 2024

Fear mongering is on the ballot. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) June 8, 2024

Ain't that the freakin' truth?

Its literally not on any ballot. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) June 8, 2024

And Trump has said he does not want birth control outlawed ...

Yep, vote TRUMP since he said your lies about him stopping birth control are BS & people are more worried about Bidenomics — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 9, 2024

Makes sense.

😂🤣 YOU DONT NEED A VOTE TO BUY CONTRACEPTION!!



It's legal and available EVERYWHERE!



IDIOTS !



Only Democrats could come up with something so DUMB ! — Patriot of PA ™ (@ThePatriotofPA) June 8, 2024

Democrats certainly have managed to find anything and everything stupid to run on. Guess when they have nothing positive to campaign on they have to come up with something but yeah, this ain't it.

GRETCH.

