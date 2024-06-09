AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not...
OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mongering BC Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on June 09, 2024

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants you to think birth control is on the ballot. 

Anyone with the ability to think knows this is not true, but then again, she is trying to appeal to Democrats and we all know if they had the ability to think they wouldn't be Democrats in the first place but we digress.

GRETCH wants to fight like Hell to protect birth control.

Stop laughing.

Welp, this should be an easy fight because birth control is literally legal everywhere and even one brand of the pill is now available over the counter. Hey, we get it, they're trying really hard to scare women into thinking they will lose birth control since they've been working hard to convince them Republicans killed Roe, especially since it was a Democrat that actually killed Roe.

It's true.

Think about it, the only way to get people to vote for them is to scare them which says a lot about Democrats and ain't none of it any good.

Ain't that the freakin' truth?

And Trump has said he does not want birth control outlawed ...

Makes sense.

Democrats certainly have managed to find anything and everything stupid to run on. Guess when they have nothing positive to campaign on they have to come up with something but yeah, this ain't it.

GRETCH.

BIDEN BIRTH CONTROL DEMOCRATS GRETCHEN WHITMER

