AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not At ALL Happy With Obama (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on June 09, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

What the heck is going on HERE? Watch Biden ... he does not seem happy with Barack.

We see him looking confused (which is admittedly nothing new), but then he appears to mumble something under his breath and even tries to physically get Obama's attention. This feels really awkward to us, what do you guys think?

Watch:

See what we mean? It's weird, almost uncomfortable even.

Who is Obama talking to? Why won't he acknowledge Joe? And Kamala looks well, like Kamala. Let's not pretend she's bright enough to pick up on anything going on around her that may be out of the norm.

Lying dog-faced pony soldier! Heh.

We are seeing some comments saying this video is from awhile back, but either way, it's obvious Obama has zero respect for Biden and Kamala only has eyes for Barack.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Not even a little bit.

Oof. Ouch. But fair.

That's the rumor.

Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down
Sam J.
And that's the painful truth.

