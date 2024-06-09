AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not At ALL Happy With Obama (Watch)

What the heck is going on HERE? Watch Biden ... he does not seem happy with Barack.

We see him looking confused (which is admittedly nothing new), but then he appears to mumble something under his breath and even tries to physically get Obama's attention. This feels really awkward to us, what do you guys think?

Watch:

What do you make of this?



pic.twitter.com/Pb7FEIniN4 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 8, 2024

See what we mean? It's weird, almost uncomfortable even.

Who is Obama talking to? Why won't he acknowledge Joe? And Kamala looks well, like Kamala. Let's not pretend she's bright enough to pick up on anything going on around her that may be out of the norm.

Barack and Kam disrespected the old guy so much that day. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 8, 2024

I’m the president, jack. — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) June 8, 2024

Lying dog-faced pony soldier! Heh.

We are seeing some comments saying this video is from awhile back, but either way, it's obvious Obama has zero respect for Biden and Kamala only has eyes for Barack.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

I've always thought Joe Biden just wants Barack to like him, but he doesn't much. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 8, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Biden getting the respect he's earned. — Gordon Browning🇺🇸 (@gdbrowning) June 8, 2024

Oof. Ouch. But fair.

Obama is running the country. — Let’s be honest here (@Lovea2ndbaseman) June 8, 2024

That's the rumor.

Oh, you mean Obama ignoring his puppet?

Not surprised. — Jimmy C (@JimmyC1366) June 8, 2024

Sad pathetic Biden the least important person in the room — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) June 8, 2024

And that's the painful truth.

