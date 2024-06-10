So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial

Since we all know we can't rely on the mainstream media to adequately inform us of what's happening during the Hunter Biden gun trial, Mia Cathell was good enough to put together what she calls a 'mega-thread' of all the evidence that has been admitted thus far in the trial.

When you look at it this way ... yeah, it's not good, no matter how many Democrats try to insist these charges are NEVER the top charges in a case.

Take a look:

A mega-thread of all the evidence admitted thus far in the Hunter Biden gun trial:



1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/PCFqA2Mk81 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Heck, get yourself some popcorn.

On October 12, 2018, Hunter Biden walked into StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Wilmington, Delaware, and answered "No" to Question 11.e on ATF Form 4473, a federal background check form, certifying that he was not doing drugs or… pic.twitter.com/sE7ju1EZVb — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

The post continues:

... certifying that he was not doing drugs or addicted to a controlled substance, such as cocaine.

So, he lied.

We all knew that.

Keep going.

By attesting "No" to the drug user/addict question on the federal firearms paperwork, Hunter Biden was able to buy a Colt Cobra .38 Special revolver.



3/🧵 pic.twitter.com/CggCqIJLPX — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

He broke the law.

Hunter Biden also purchased 25 rounds of ammunition (two of which were missing when the gun was eventually recovered) for the revolver; a speedloader, an accessory that enables rapid reloading; and a semi-automatic air pistol.



4/🧵 pic.twitter.com/HIM1WZN6kX — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Wow.

Hunter's ex-lover Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter's late brother Beau Biden and whom he introduced to crack cocaine, found the gun inside Hunter's "unlocked" Ford Raptor truck while cleaning out his car on October 23, 2018—11 days after the gun sale.



According to Hallie's… pic.twitter.com/CfQx38oKpQ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

The post continues:

According to Hallie's testimony at trial, she additionally found "remnants of crack cocaine" and drug paraphernalia strewn about.Here are Hallie's texts with Hunter when he realized she stole the gun.

Honestly, besides the bizarre videos and photos, the texts are some of the creepiest things we've seen in the evidence because it gives us a peak into his mind at the time.

Hallie Biden wrapped the gun in Hunter Biden's leather-brown pouch and dumped it at Janssen's Market.



Dr. Jason Brewer, a forensic chemist serving as an expert witness for the prosecution, conducted an analysis on the "off-white" powdery residue found on Hunter's brown-colored… pic.twitter.com/ZfOGvjix8E — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

The post continues:

... found on Hunter's brown-colored pouch. Brewer testified that it was traces of cocaine.In late October 2018, Hallie complained about another one of Hunter's pouches containing "a stem" (a.k.a. crack pipe) left at her home's library next to her son, also named Hunter.

Crack pipe left next to her son.

Classy.

Here is the local grocery store's surveillance footage of Hallie Biden discarding the gun (she used a gift bag to mask its appearance), tossing it into a trash receptacle, and shopping around inside.



7/🧵 pic.twitter.com/SpLqQgZoRE — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Nice try, Hallie.

Then comes Edward Banner, an elderly dumpster-diver, rummaging through the shop's trash searching for recyclables. The 80-year-old Navy veteran stumbled upon Hunter's gun and took his discovery home with him. He reportedly stashed the revolver in a rolled-up sock tucked inside… pic.twitter.com/amTmryURRL — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Probably NOT what he was expecting to find in that particular dumpster.

Here's security video of Hallie Biden returning to the store and frantically looking for the gun that's now gone. At this point, she filed a police report, and Hunter was considered a victim of a firearm theft.



9/🧵 pic.twitter.com/EFDD1THaoR — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

A victim of firearm theft.

Alrighty then.

Authorities extracted a trove of data from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop he abandoned at The Mac Shop, a computer repair place owned by John Paul Mac Isaac, in April 2019.



Investigators also accessed his iCloud account via a search warrant issued to Apple Inc.



10/🧵 pic.twitter.com/oYbzF5UBaw — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

BUT THE RUSSIANS! TRUMP! MISINFORMATION! REEEEEE!

Note, there is a post here (#11) that Twitter/X will not allow us to snag as it says it's been made private. It is various videos of Hunter that you probably don't want to see anyway but if you do, they are included in this thread and you can follow the links to it.

Hunter's ex-lover Zoe Kestan, an online "cam girl" who goes by the social media moniker "Weed Slut 420," testified against him. The two met when she performed a private session for him at New York's No. 1 strip club, the Vivid Cabaret.



12/🧵 pic.twitter.com/lO5bJT9vnF — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Weed Slut 420 definitely sounds like the name of a woman you'd want to take home to meet the parents.

#13 is also been made private.

"I can be sober, but I'll always be an addict," Hunter Biden texted Zoe Kestan.



The defense claims that this text sounds like a step in an Alcoholics Anonymous-type recovery program and not an admission of guilt.



Hunter's legal team is relying on the argument that he didn't… pic.twitter.com/MQdftSbKur — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The prosecution played portions of Hunter Biden's audiobook narration of his memoir, "Beautiful Things."



In court, Hunter heard himself admit he bought crack cocaine on the streets of the nation's capital and embarked on a cross-country "crack-fueled" odyssey, smoking crack… pic.twitter.com/A5hbxlGO7T — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Ouch.

Among Hunter Biden's texts with drug dealers that the prosecution pulled for presentation to the jury, he told Hallie Biden that he was with "Bernard who hangs at 7/11" and waiting behind the Wilmington Blue Rocks stadium for a drug dealer named "Mookie" on October, 13, 2018, the… pic.twitter.com/YIDCVNxbRq — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Mookie.

Weed Slut.

This reads like a really bad novel.

Bank statements show that more than $150,000 in cash was withdrawn from Hunter Biden's assortment of accounts over a three-month period around the time he purchased the gun in the fall of 2018.



Hunter's ex Zoe Kestan testified that "a good amount" of the cash was spent on buying… pic.twitter.com/M9YaGk7QDZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, a jury in very Leftist New York just convicted Trump based on the testimony a convicted liar and a pornstar.

Gotta love the two-tiered legal system in this country right now.

*sigh*

