Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER if Elected and Twitter/X...
Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward...
US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who...
Two-Tiered Justice: J6 Prosecutor Drops Federal Charges Against Carjacker After Just THREE...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
WTF? Congressman Jim Banks and Others Placed on Ukraine 'Enemies List' ... That...
'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage...
Pride Goeth Before a Fall - Episcopalian Church LIGHTS UP for Pride Month...
Based El Loco: Javier Milei Shutters Argentina's Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity
Rebekah Jones: Israeli Captives Held By Hamas Were 'Fed and Healthy'
Erick Erickson: Some 'Who Oppose Trump Could Be Persuaded to Come Back by...
Woman Gets Trapped in Quicksand, Unleashing Childhood Nightmares of Every Gen Xer
'Bankrupted Chicago': Sen. Rand Paul Asks If Voters Will Allow 'Dems to Destroy...
OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mo...

So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on June 10, 2024
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Since we all know we can't rely on the mainstream media to adequately inform us of what's happening during the Hunter Biden gun trial, Mia Cathell was good enough to put together what she calls a 'mega-thread' of all the evidence that has been admitted thus far in the trial.

Advertisement

When you look at it this way ... yeah, it's not good, no matter how many Democrats try to insist these charges are NEVER the top charges in a case.

Take a look:

Heck, get yourself some popcorn.

The post continues:

... certifying that he was not doing drugs or addicted to a controlled substance, such as cocaine.

So, he lied.

We all knew that. 

Keep going.

He broke the law.

Wow.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The post continues:

According to Hallie's testimony at trial, she additionally found "remnants of crack cocaine" and drug paraphernalia strewn about.Here are Hallie's texts with Hunter when he realized she stole the gun.

Honestly, besides the bizarre videos and photos, the texts are some of the creepiest things we've seen in the evidence because it gives us a peak into his mind at the time. 

The post continues: 

... found on Hunter's brown-colored pouch. Brewer testified that it was traces of cocaine.In late October 2018, Hallie complained about another one of Hunter's pouches containing "a stem" (a.k.a. crack pipe) left at her home's library next to her son, also named Hunter.

Crack pipe left next to her son.

Classy.

Nice try, Hallie.

Advertisement

Probably NOT what he was expecting to find in that particular dumpster.

A victim of firearm theft.

Alrighty then.

BUT THE RUSSIANS! TRUMP! MISINFORMATION! REEEEEE!

Note, there is a post here (#11) that Twitter/X will not allow us to snag as it says it's been made private. It is various videos of Hunter that you probably don't want to see anyway but if you do, they are included in this thread and you can follow the links to it.

Weed Slut 420 definitely sounds like the name of a woman you'd want to take home to meet the parents.

#13 is also been made private.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

Mookie.

Weed Slut.

This reads like a really bad novel. 

Meanwhile, a jury in very Leftist New York just convicted Trump based on the testimony a convicted liar and a pornstar. 

Gotta love the two-tiered legal system in this country right now.

*sigh*

======================================================================

Related:

US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who Took Hostages (Thread)

OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mongering BC Post

Advertisement

AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not At ALL Happy With Obama (Watch)

Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down

LOOK on MSNBC Host's Face Is PRICELESS As Unhinged Michael Cohen Rants About How SCARY Trump IS (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: GUNS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRIAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward Question
Doug P.
Two-Tiered Justice: J6 Prosecutor Drops Federal Charges Against Carjacker After Just THREE DAYS
Grateful Calvin
US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who Took Hostages (Thread)
Sam J.
Based El Loco: Javier Milei Shutters Argentina's Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity
Grateful Calvin
Socialist Gets More Than He Asks For Demanding Anyone Celebrating Saved Israelis Answer THIS Question
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement