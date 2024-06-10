CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israeli Hostages

Per CNN's own bio, they 'go there.' We're not entirely sure what the Hell that means but they seem to think that makes them sound important.

THEY GO THERE.

Yeah, we smirked too.

Maybe if just once they bothered to cover a story in an accurate and factual manner they wouldn't have to say stupid things like, 'we go there.' Go where?

Case in point, the way they've covered the rescue of four Israeli hostages from Hamas. Eitan Fischberger was good enough to 'inform' 'them how grossly inaccurate their reporting was in a fairly straight-forward, receipt-filled thread. Hopefully they're taking notes so they can correct their reporting.

Hi @CNN, your piece has a couple of glaring inaccuracies that should be fixed immediately 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WZUBo58DX1 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 10, 2024

And he's right, the inaccuracies should be fixed immediately.

Abdullah Al-Jamal was not a "freelance contributor" for the Palestine Chronicle. As the outlet itself has repeatedly stated, he was in fact its "correspondent in Gaza."



They clearly changed the bio to try and avoid legal repercussions pic.twitter.com/i6cu22ZXTE — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 10, 2024

The Palestine Chronicle is indeed trying to cover their own backside ... we covered this earlier this morning.

Also, it's well-documented that Aljamal was in fact the spokesperson for the Hamas Ministry of Labor, as I and many others showed yesterday pic.twitter.com/QQuFf1yvce — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 10, 2024

Oopsie.

More info here. You should correct the recordhttps://t.co/Z0RKVx0Mhp — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 10, 2024

Indeed they should.

That being said, we're not exactly holding our breath waiting for it to happen.

@cnn Lost credibility years ago, I’m surprised they are still in business. — Isaac Reshad (@ReshadIsaac) June 10, 2024

Lefty media goes on and on and on and on.

...But CNN readily will say 400 died in this rescue operation without any evidence whatsoever. — J Emami PhD ☼𓃬 🇮🇱 (@Cyberpunish) June 10, 2024

If Hamas says so you bet they will.

It's crazy that they would editorialize so heavily in the headline. — Dr. Dad, PhD 🔄🔼◀️🔽▶️ (@GarrettPetersen) June 10, 2024

Unfortunately this isn't that crazy for CNN.

Nothing they pull these days surprises us much.

It seems evidence is important only for one side — twain (@matwainn) June 10, 2024

Yup.

