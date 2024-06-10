Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X Laughs and Laughs and LAUGHS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think Trump is so 'out of his mind' that he will threw her in jail if he's elected.

No, really.

Because you know, she's so important and effective and stuff.

Advertisement

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This is what you call shock theater. Without evidence, @AOC alleged that Donald Trump would throw her in jail if he wins the election. https://t.co/qpuDuzdNhC — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 9, 2024

From Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently revealed she's worried former President Trump would throw her in jail if he wins the November election. Ocasio-Cortez spoke with podcast host Kara Swisher for her show, "On with Kara Swisher," which published the interview Thursday. They touched on the power of technology corporations — including Ocasio-Cortez's "tangle" with Amazon and tech moguls' conservative fundraising — Israel, artificial intelligence and the upcoming presidential election. "I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail," she said. "He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto."

Yeah, he's the one who's out of his mind.

Totally.

i can only vote for him once. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 9, 2024

Right? Is she actively TRYING to get him elected or what?

So what's the downside? — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) June 9, 2024

She must have something to worry about — John Davis IV (@BubbaDavisJohn) June 9, 2024

Or she thinks she's more important than she really is.

She thinks highly of herself. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) June 9, 2024

Nobody loves AOC more than AOC.

Gianno you are so nice....I would call it being a dope....which is a role she does well....😂 — Penny Farrington (@PennyFarringt14) June 10, 2024

Same person who believes we can land on the sun at night since it’s cooler — PhD Not (@Illumin0tty) June 10, 2024

Thinking that was a meme.

Right?

RIGHT?

It'd certainly be funny. — Lamont Cranston (@Cocoflapjakman) June 10, 2024

We might even giggle, a little.

Desperate for attention. — sha smith (@prncs_sha) June 9, 2024

And really, that's what this is about.

======================================================================

Related:

So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial

US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who Took Hostages (Thread)

OOPS! Gretchen Whitmer ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Everyone Dems Actually Killed Roe With Fear-Mongering BC Post

AWKWARD: Whatever Is Going on in This Video, Joe Biden Is CLEARLY Not At ALL Happy With Obama (Watch)

Frog Capital Just Needs 1 Graph-Post to Destroy Biden's (Media's) Claim That Inflation Is Going Down

=======================================================================