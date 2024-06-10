Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X Laughs and Laughs and LAUGHS

'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on June 10, 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think Trump is so 'out of his mind' that he will threw her in jail if he's elected.

No, really.

Because you know, she's so important and effective and stuff.

Ha.

HA HA. 

HA HA HA HA HA.

From Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently revealed she's worried former President Trump would throw her in jail if he wins the November election.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke with podcast host Kara Swisher for her show, "On with Kara Swisher," which published the interview Thursday. They touched on the power of technology corporations — including Ocasio-Cortez's "tangle" with Amazon and tech moguls' conservative fundraising — Israel, artificial intelligence and the upcoming presidential election.

"I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail," she said. "He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto."

Yeah, he's the one who's out of his mind. 

Totally.

Right? Is she actively TRYING to get him elected or what?

Or she thinks she's more important than she really is.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nobody loves AOC more than AOC.

Thinking that was a meme.

Right?

RIGHT?

We might even giggle, a little.

And really, that's what this is about. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP AOC

