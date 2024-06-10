Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on June 10, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Mark Ruffalo could be the most uninformed person in Hollywood and considering the people who make up Hollywood?

Yikes.

So much yikes. All the yikes, even.

Perhaps he should stop talking about things he knows so little about and stick to thinks he does know about ... surely, there is something out there, right? RIGHT? Hrm. Maybe not.

This though, was a mess:

Sadly, his post continues:

Grinding innocent human beings and their culture into blood soaked rubble and dust, to be buried and forgotten. 4 for 274 including kids. It’s a sinful equation that keeps repeating. #Artists4Ceasefire

They weren't 'returned,' Mark.

They were rescued because a bunch of evil terrorists kidnapped them while raping, torturing, and murdering thousands of innocent Israelis. 

Holy Hell, man.

Artists everywhere should be pissed at Mark for making them look as stupid as he is.

There ya' go!

Excellent advice from Twitchy favorite, Nick Searcy.

Ooh ooh, we know!

Seems simple enough.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

