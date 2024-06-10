Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages

Mark Ruffalo could be the most uninformed person in Hollywood and considering the people who make up Hollywood?

Yikes.

So much yikes. All the yikes, even.

Perhaps he should stop talking about things he knows so little about and stick to thinks he does know about ... surely, there is something out there, right? RIGHT? Hrm. Maybe not.

Advertisement

This though, was a mess:

It’s so good to see the hostages returned. A ceasefire would have gotten many more hostages back and no civilians and children killed. This siege is cruel and senseless. Grinding innocent human beings and their culture into blood soaked rubble and dust, to be buried and… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 9, 2024

Sadly, his post continues:

Grinding innocent human beings and their culture into blood soaked rubble and dust, to be buried and forgotten. 4 for 274 including kids. It’s a sinful equation that keeps repeating. #Artists4Ceasefire

They weren't 'returned,' Mark.

They were rescued because a bunch of evil terrorists kidnapped them while raping, torturing, and murdering thousands of innocent Israelis.

Holy Hell, man.

1. Hostages weren't returned. They were rescued



2. Hamas doesn't want a ceasefire, or they would've accepted the latest deal



3. Innocent people don't keep hostages in their home



4. Stop believing Hamas death tolls. They've been proven false



5. Release the hostages. Save lives — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 9, 2024

Ah, except the hostages were not returned, were they Mark?



The hostages were rescued. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 9, 2024

Uh huh. It’s always a great move to give in to terrorists. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) June 9, 2024

Artists everywhere should be pissed at Mark for making them look as stupid as he is.

Maybe you could go over there and “act” like there’s a ceasefire. If you’re good enough, you can fool Hamas and get all the hostages back! — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 9, 2024

There ya' go!

Excellent advice from Twitchy favorite, Nick Searcy.

How many people would have died if Hamas didn’t kidnap civilians and then hide them among civilians knowing military forces would be looking for the hostages? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 9, 2024

Ooh ooh, we know!

So you should call on your friends at Hamas to release the hostages and surrender. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) June 9, 2024

Seems simple enough.

======================================================================

Related:

Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage

'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE

CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israeli Hostages

Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X Laughs and Laughs and LAUGHS

So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial

=======================================================================