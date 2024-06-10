Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last...
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists...
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban...
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee...
The Biden Campaign Thinks This Ad Makes TRUMP Look Bad? (Projection Alert!)
CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israe...
Honey, You WISH! AOC Claims Trump Will JAIL HER If Elected and Twitter/X...
So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So...
Gretchen Whitmer Conveniently Loses Connection to CNN Host After Being Asked an Awkward...
US-Based Palestine Chronicle BLISTERED for Trying to Hide Ties to Dead Journo Who...
Two-Tiered Justice: J6 Prosecutor Drops Federal Charges Against Carjacker After Just THREE...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
WTF? Congressman Jim Banks and Others Placed on Ukraine 'Enemies List' ... That...
'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage...

Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on June 10, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Ricky Gervais has never hidden his disdain for Hollywood types pretending they're more important than everyday people so we should listen to them about political matters. We'll never forget when he hosted the Golden Globes and let them all know exactly what he thought of them.

Advertisement

It. Was. Glorious.

The looks on their puffy, Botox-filled faces will be imprinted on our minds forever.

Heh.

Welp, Gervais posted this yesterday, we think as a reminder that Hollywood is still stupid and threats about leaving if they don't get their way politically only make them stupider.

It's very short, but powerful nonetheless.

Watch:

He says so much without having to say much of anything.

Short. Simple. Precise.

Huzzah.

BAHAHAHAHAHA

We too detect some shenanigans ... of the best sort.

He looks so comfy and content.

Doesn't even have to leave his bathtub to own Hollywood. Again.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He is indeed the goat.

======================================================================

Related:

Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages

Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage

'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE

CNN Fact-NUKED in Receipt-Filled Thread for DELIBERATE Inaccuracies Covering Rescued Israeli Hostages

So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial

=======================================================================

Tags: HOLLYWOOD RICKY GERVAIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Clean Up in Aisle 7! Carol Roth Wipes the FLOOR With Mark Cuban in Debate About the Raising Minimum Wage
Sam J.
Nick Searcy Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Mark Ruffalo Who's Very Upset Terrorists Died to 'Return' Hostages
Sam J.
'Massive FRAUD on Americans': Alexandra Pelosi's 'New' J6 Footage Only Makes J6 Committee Look WORSE
Sam J.
So Much WORSE! Check Out This DAMNING 'Mega Thread' of Evidence Admitted So FAR in Hunter Biden Trial
Sam J.
Climate Change Alarmist Jill Biden Had a Heck of a Carbon Footprint Last Week (Guess Who's Paying)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement