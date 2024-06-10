Can't Stop WON'T Stop! Ricky Gervais Reminds Hollywood How DUMB They Really Are With Short Video (Watch)

Ricky Gervais has never hidden his disdain for Hollywood types pretending they're more important than everyday people so we should listen to them about political matters. We'll never forget when he hosted the Golden Globes and let them all know exactly what he thought of them.

It. Was. Glorious.

The looks on their puffy, Botox-filled faces will be imprinted on our minds forever.

Heh.

Welp, Gervais posted this yesterday, we think as a reminder that Hollywood is still stupid and threats about leaving if they don't get their way politically only make them stupider.

It's very short, but powerful nonetheless.

Watch:

He says so much without having to say much of anything.

Short. Simple. Precise.

Huzzah.

You should really consider running a None Of The Above campaign like Monty Brewster.



You’ve got the cash lad 🫰 pic.twitter.com/hHszGuz29e — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) June 10, 2024

Hey, aren’t you that Golden Globes guy? I detect some shenanigans! — 🤡🥊L¥lê †hê Çlðwñ🃏 (@LyleClown) June 9, 2024

BAHAHAHAHAHA

We too detect some shenanigans ... of the best sort.

I love your wellness and beauty😂🤣 — We Have It All (@WeAreWoke1776_3) June 9, 2024

He looks so comfy and content.

Doesn't even have to leave his bathtub to own Hollywood. Again.

Lmao this is why you are the goat. You’re not paid to influence peoples thoughts and decisions. You’re just here to make people laugh. Crazy what a rarity that is today. We see it though and we treasure it. — 🇺🇸Establishment Eradicator 🇺🇸 (@wheresourLOGIC) June 9, 2024

He is indeed the goat.

