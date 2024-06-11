Nancy Pelosi in PANIC Mode Attempting to Do Damage Control After New J6 Footage Gives Her Away (Watch)

LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Nancy Pelosi does not seem thrilled about the newest J6 footage that was released showing her taking responsibility for not having the Capitol Police prepared. Hey, don't take our word for it, take Nancy's word for it.

Watch: 

She literally takes responsibility.

Right here.

Huh.

Welp, pretty sure she knows this was pretty bad for her because she went on with Nicolle Wallace to accuse people of 'revisionist history'.

No really.

Watch, again:

The more she flaps her arms, the more she raises those bizarre eyebrows, the more you know she's lying.

Because they can only keep the truth hidden for so long.

Dirty.

Corrupt.

Evil.

Vile.

Diabolical.

Sneaky.

Trash.

Sucky.

We could go on and on.

Totally.

One need only look at Biden to know how honest, true, and 'above board' the Democrat Party is.

Heh.

======================================================================

NANCY PELOSI TRUMP JANUARY 6 JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

