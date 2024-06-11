Nancy Pelosi in PANIC Mode Attempting to Do Damage Control After New J6 Footage Gives Her Away (Watch)

Nancy Pelosi does not seem thrilled about the newest J6 footage that was released showing her taking responsibility for not having the Capitol Police prepared. Hey, don't take our word for it, take Nancy's word for it.

Watch:

BREAKING: Video emerges from Jan. 6 showing Pelosi admitting to not securing the Capitol before the riot



"We did not have any accountability for what was going on there and we should have. This is ridiculous."



"I take responsibility for not having [the Capitol Police] prepare… pic.twitter.com/JeYzeyftlR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2024

She literally takes responsibility.

Right here.

Huh.

Welp, pretty sure she knows this was pretty bad for her because she went on with Nicolle Wallace to accuse people of 'revisionist history'.

No really.

Watch, again:

After video surfaced of Pelosi taking responsibility for the riot on Jan 6, she went on MSNBC to claim it's all "revisionist history." https://t.co/hwh2PZVrw3 pic.twitter.com/NtX4xUfwVd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2024

The more she flaps her arms, the more she raises those bizarre eyebrows, the more you know she's lying.

She’s in panic mode. Who would love to see her in an orange jumpsuit in solitary like the j6 hostages she sent there? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 11, 2024

Why now ?? I hate the fact that this has been hidden this long — xMBStrader ❌ (@wwales1017) June 11, 2024

Because they can only keep the truth hidden for so long.

Nancy is just so dirty. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) June 11, 2024

Dirty.

Corrupt.

Evil.

Vile.

Diabolical.

Sneaky.

Trash.

Sucky.

We could go on and on.

Damn, that was fast. I guess everything is totally fine, and the democrat party is absolutely above board. — SnowApe (wanted by WEF secret police) (@Snow__Ape) June 11, 2024

Totally.

One need only look at Biden to know how honest, true, and 'above board' the Democrat Party is.

Heh.

