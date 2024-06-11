LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to...
Rachel Maddow's MELTDOWN of All MELTDOWNS About Trump 'Getting Her' Is Off-the-Charts INSANE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on June 11, 2024

We haven't seen Rachel Maddow freak out this much since Trump won in 2016.

She's absolutely convinced Trump is going to put her in a camp if he's elected, among other crazy stuff that she's peddling to crazy people who still watch her. There's a reason so many people on the Left are uninformed, ignorant, emotional, thin-skinned nutjobs and it's because they get their 'news' from people like Rachel.

Who, by the way, seems to be completely bats**t, just putting that out there.

Watch:

Keep in mind to people like MAD-COW, anyone to the Right of Mao is 'ultra-right.'

But wait, there's more!

Could she be any more tone-deaf?

Yikes.

And finally:

She says this like it's a bad thing.

Note, Rachel is not the first maniac to claim Trump will 'get them' if he's re-elected. It's almost as if they have a guilty conscious or something ...

Nobody is above the law, Rachel. HA HA HA

Live look at Rachel, right now.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN RACHEL MADDOW TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

