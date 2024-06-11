Rachel Maddow's MELTDOWN of All MELTDOWNS About Trump 'Getting Her' Is Off-the-Charts INSANE (Watch)

We haven't seen Rachel Maddow freak out this much since Trump won in 2016.

She's absolutely convinced Trump is going to put her in a camp if he's elected, among other crazy stuff that she's peddling to crazy people who still watch her. There's a reason so many people on the Left are uninformed, ignorant, emotional, thin-skinned nutjobs and it's because they get their 'news' from people like Rachel.

Who, by the way, seems to be completely bats**t, just putting that out there.

Watch:

"We need their ideas about how to fight these things. We need to see what worked and what didn't when Americans faced threats like this before." Rachel Maddow explains her interest in the activities of the ultra-right in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/DwQC0BShBj — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 11, 2024

Keep in mind to people like MAD-COW, anyone to the Right of Mao is 'ultra-right.'

But wait, there's more!

You've likely seen mention of this while doom scrolling, but did you actually watch it? pic.twitter.com/0PuALmx38w — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 11, 2024

Could she be any more tone-deaf?

Yikes.

And finally:

A fifth of the Republicans in Congress, last week, voted to defund NATO. pic.twitter.com/MjJmmpxXME — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 11, 2024

She says this like it's a bad thing.

Note, Rachel is not the first maniac to claim Trump will 'get them' if he's re-elected. It's almost as if they have a guilty conscious or something ...

Nobody is above the law, Rachel. HA HA HA

Threats like terrorist sympathizers marching all over the country, that threat? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 11, 2024

This is performance theater for a paycheck. You’re driving division and a false narrative so you can have two vacation homes. It’s wrong. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) June 11, 2024

Performative trash. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 11, 2024

Live look at Rachel, right now.

