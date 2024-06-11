So DESPERATE! Kyle Griffin AND FBI Fact-NUKED for Trying to Help Biden By Claiming Crime Is 'Plummeting'

When we see posts like this from Biden water-carrier Kyle Griffin we have to wonder if their other efforts around birth control and abortion are failing to produce the results they want in Biden's approval numbers. As we all know, they keep going down.

Suppose if this were real it would be excellent news not only for America but for Biden.

Unfortunately, these stats are complete and total BS.

But nice try, Kyle.

The FBI just announced that crime has plummeted in the first quarter of 2024:



According to the report:



Murder decreased by 26.4%

Rape decreased by 25.7%

Robbery decreased by 17.8%

Aggravated assault decreased by 12.5%

Reported property crime decreased by 15.1% — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 11, 2024

About that ...

Pretty amazing what happens when left-wing cities just stop reporting crime to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/o7Thz6UpLw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 11, 2024

You can't really show what's happening in various cities when they flat-out stopped reporting crime.

See? GENIUS!

That being said, the fact it's still THAT high when we know left-wing cities aren't even bothering to report crime says a lot about Biden's America and NONE of it any good.

Guess what happens when cities, including major left-wing bastions, just stop reporting crime to the FBI? https://t.co/Yvz0p6QFFo pic.twitter.com/0IcYsYLKrp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 11, 2024

Bonchie isn't about to let Griffin or the FBI off the hook ... ya' love to see it.

Can’t have high crime stats when you have no stats. pic.twitter.com/DnXNwVltIh — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2024

Something like that.

That's because some law enforcement agencies aren't reporting their statistics to the fbi. How do you people sleep at night knowing that you're blatantly lying to the American people? — 🇺🇸The Disrespected Trucker🇨🇦 (@DisrespectedThe) June 11, 2024

They have no problem sleeping at night because they don't care about the truth, they just care about pushing a narrative.

It's only down because case clearance rates are at all time lows. Crimes are not being solved. So of course the stats look better. https://t.co/cOEg0UfBan — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 11, 2024

Yeah, that's not a good thing.

Well, when Democrat-run cities become soft on crime, like they are right now, and allow crimes like smash-and-grabs in California, of course crime numbers will go down. — DEL (@delinthecity_) June 11, 2024

Let’s see what happens when they start actually reporting all the crime again. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) June 11, 2024

We're willing to bet it goes up.

