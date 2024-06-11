Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not...
John Fetterman Abandons Progressives, Explains to Bill Maher Why He's Leaving the Label...
'Distraction from REAL Crimes': Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Convicti...
Finger Guns?! Biden Was SUPER Cringe During That Dance BUT LOL, Did You...
Eric Swalwell Is So Stupid About So Much and So Often I've Lost...
BREAKING: Hunter Biden Found GUILTY on All Three Counts
Jonathan Turley Uses Video of Nancy Pelosi Taking Responsibility for J6 Security to...
LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to...
Rachel Maddow's MELTDOWN of All MELTDOWNS About Trump 'Getting Her' Is Off-the-Charts INSA...
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Brutally Heckled by Their Own Voters
Nancy Pelosi in Straight-Up PANIC MODE After Video Shows Her Admitting She Screwed...
WATCH: In Fani Willis’ 'Young Thug’ RICO Case, Defense Attorney Calls Out the...
Rolling Stone Releases Secret Recordings of Justice Alito (They’ve TOTALLY Got Him This...
Donald Trump Says Those 51 Intelligence Officers Should Be Prosecuted

So DESPERATE! Kyle Griffin AND FBI Fact-NUKED for Trying to Help Biden By Claiming Crime Is 'Plummeting'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on June 11, 2024
meme

When we see posts like this from Biden water-carrier Kyle Griffin we have to wonder if their other efforts around birth control and abortion are failing to produce the results they want in Biden's approval numbers. As we all know, they keep going down.

Advertisement

Suppose if this were real it would be excellent news not only for America but for Biden.

Unfortunately, these stats are complete and total BS.

But nice try, Kyle.

About that ...

You can't really show what's happening in various cities when they flat-out stopped reporting crime. 

See? GENIUS!

That being said, the fact it's still THAT high when we know left-wing cities aren't even bothering to report crime says a lot about Biden's America and NONE of it any good.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not to Question DOJ
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bonchie isn't about to let Griffin or the FBI off the hook ... ya' love to see it.

Something like that.

They have no problem sleeping at night because they don't care about the truth, they just care about pushing a narrative.

Yeah, that's not a good thing.

Advertisement

We're willing to bet it goes up.

======================================================================

Related:

Finger Guns?! Biden Was SUPER Cringe During That Dance BUT LOL, Did You See Kamala's Husband?! WATCH

Eric Swalwell Is So Stupid About So Much and So Often I've Lost the Joy In Writing About How STUPID He Is

BREAKING: Hunter Biden Found GUILTY on All Three Counts

Jonathan Turley Uses Video of Nancy Pelosi Taking Responsibility for J6 Security to NUKE Her/J6 Committee

LITERAL Police State --> FBI Sought to Unmask Employees Who Supported Trump to Revoke Their Security

=======================================================================

Tags: CRIME FBI KYLE GRIFFIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not to Question DOJ
Sam J.
WATCH: In Fani Willis’ 'Young Thug’ RICO Case, Defense Attorney Calls Out the Judge and Gets ARRESTED
Aaron Walker
'Distraction from REAL Crimes': Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction and BOOM
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow's MELTDOWN of All MELTDOWNS About Trump 'Getting Her' Is Off-the-Charts INSANE (Watch)
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Uses Video of Nancy Pelosi Taking Responsibility for J6 Security to NUKE Her/J6 Committee
Sam J.
Finger Guns?! Biden Was SUPER Cringe During That Dance BUT LOL, Did You See Kamala's Husband?! WATCH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not to Question DOJ Sam J.
Advertisement