Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not to Question DOJ

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on June 11, 2024
Twitchy

Just when you think the Department of Justice can't possibly make itself look ANY worse, Merrick Garland says something stupid that sounds a lot like a threat to Americans. At this point, nothing from this corrupt government surprises us but still ...

He really should know better.

Mollie Hemingway was LESS than impressed by his threat:

If Americans already don't like or trust you the last thing you should do is threaten them for criticizing you. ESPECIALLY if you are supposedly the highest law of the land.

We can tell you who he isn't. A SCOTUS justice ... thank God.

Seeing this after reading about the FBI's litmus test basically punishing any employee that supported Trump ... it certainly feels very weaponized.

