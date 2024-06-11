Mollie Hemingway Calls Down the THUNDER on Merrick Garland for THREATENING People Not to Question DOJ

Just when you think the Department of Justice can't possibly make itself look ANY worse, Merrick Garland says something stupid that sounds a lot like a threat to Americans. At this point, nothing from this corrupt government surprises us but still ...

Advertisement

He really should know better.

Mollie Hemingway was LESS than impressed by his threat:

Threatening Americans that they better stop criticizing the corrupt DOJ should probably take care of the DOJ’s image problem with the American people pic.twitter.com/oPphbGctrk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 11, 2024

If Americans already don't like or trust you the last thing you should do is threaten them for criticizing you. ESPECIALLY if you are supposedly the highest law of the land.

The DOJ does the exact same things against its political adversaries. — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) June 11, 2024

Merrick Garland: We just investigated ourselves and we are totally innocent and aboveboard on everything. Criticizing us is a crime against humanity and must be punished harshly. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 11, 2024

No tweet summed this bs up better. pic.twitter.com/cl2goHfLR6 — Kranky Short Kid (@TitoStan22) June 11, 2024

Who does Garland think he is? — Anne Willcox (@AnneWillcox) June 11, 2024

We can tell you who he isn't. A SCOTUS justice ... thank God.

Meanwhile, unfounded attacks on supreme court justices are condoned and encouraged. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2024

Our DOJ has been weaponized. Americans are fed up. Trump should dismantle all three letter agencies and we should start again. This time limited government. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 11, 2024

Seeing this after reading about the FBI's litmus test basically punishing any employee that supported Trump ... it certainly feels very weaponized.

======================================================================

Related:

'Distraction from REAL Crimes': Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction and BOOM

So DESPERATE! Kyle Griffin AND FBI Fact-NUKED for Trying to Help Biden By Claiming Crime Is 'Plummeting'

Finger Guns?! Biden Was SUPER Cringe During That Dance BUT LOL, Did You See Kamala's Husband?! WATCH

BREAKING: Hunter Biden Found GUILTY on All Three Counts

Jonathan Turley Uses Video of Nancy Pelosi Taking Responsibility for J6 Security to NUKE Her/J6 Committee

=======================================================================