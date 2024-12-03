Scott Jennings' Face Is PERFECTION as WACKO Makes CRAZY Claim About Why Biden HAD to Pardon Hunter -Watch

Deck the FAILS! James Woods Describes Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decor as...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

We're starting to feel like CNN is deliberately putting stupid people on the air opposite Scott Jennings because they know not only will people watch him destroy them BUT outlets like ours will write about it so we can point and laugh along with him.

Take for exampled Leigh McGowan claiming Biden had to pardon his son because Trump is considering 'firing squads.'

No.

Really.

These people are nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch:

His post continues:

"The circumstances have changed. We now have a president coming into office who's talking about firing squads."

"Who's talking about running people around the country, and making sure that everyone who's his enemy is going to be punished."

Whaaat?

They know what they've done to Trump, his family, and his supporters over the past four years so they're once again projecting. She's losing her mind because there might finally be some answers about what happened in 2020 and more specifically on January 6. We're willing to bet she doesn't care even a little bit about Biden's DOJ jailing innocent Americans for protesting their government.

BUT FIRING SQUADS.

Holy Hell.

'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon
Grateful Calvin
Exactly.

If Trump were truly a fascist a 'pardon' wouldn't stop him anyway. 

We made a similar face as well.

Indeed he is.

