Scott Jennings' Face Is PERFECTION as WACKO Makes CRAZY Claim About Why Biden...
Deck the FAILS! James Woods Describes Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decor as...
What Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Really Thinks
DAMN! Drew Holden Drops DAMNING Receipts in DAMNING Thread Owning Media for Pushing...
'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical...
'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a...
The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez...
Five-Alarm Liar: Dem Jamaal Bowman Says Biden Didn’t Lie About Hunter Pardon Because...
Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine...
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?

Sen. Mike Lee Straight-Up NUKES 'Ponzi Scheme' Social Security with Master Class Thread on Its HISTORY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

Social Security is a hot topic these days, especially because during the election, Democrats loved telling people Republicans (especially TRUMP) will end Social Security leaving OLD PEOPLE TO DIE but the reality is ... Social Security in its current state is a hot mess that is doing far more damage than good. 

Advertisement

True story.

And even if we don't end it we must reform it.

Hey, don't take our word for it, listen to Senator Mike Lee who is far smarter on this topic:

He's right.

Buckle up.

He's right, this sounds awesome. Pay into our system and we'll take care of you when you're old.

But this is the government we're talking about here ... 

Ya' don't say.

Recommended

'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

A. TAX.

There's the key part, available to be used as Congress may direct.

Another tax.

Progressives.

Yay.

Here's where it gets really infuriating:

It's basically a giant slush fund.

Advertisement

Ukraine? DEI? Ahem.

Congress doesn't have a revenue problem.

Congress has a spending problem.

But we digress.

You basically lose money.

Wheeeee.

Literally ANYTHING else.

There's that annoying word again.

TAX.

Advertisement

No way those of us born after 1970 ever see a penny.

Government dependency in general is the worst.

You. Control. Nothing.

It's the government's way.

Grrrr.

It is, after all, the government.

And they still want MORE from us.

Advertisement

Bingo.

It's robbing Americans to pay for pet projects.

We said what we said.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER.

In this case knowledge truly is power.

... yet another reason why America's century-long era of progressive government must be brought to a close.

No joke.

===========================================================================

Related:

DAMN! Drew Holden Drops DAMNING Receipts in DAMNING Thread Owning Media for Pushing EVERY Damn Dem Lie

Advertisement

Ric Grenell Just Needs 3 Words to Drop Adam Schiff on His Pointy Little HEAD for Whining About Kash Patel

Tim Walz's Dumpy Daughter Creates 'Chick-fil-A Effect' Whining About Brands Supporting Trump (Watch)

SHOCKER: DOCTOR Jill Biden Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hunter Biden's Pardon and X Has THOUGHTS (Watch)

WHOA: DNC Finance Comm. Member Calls for AUDIT of Kamala Campaign That Made Well-Connected Dems RICH(ER)

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings' Face Is PERFECTION as WACKO Makes CRAZY Claim About Why Biden HAD to Pardon Hunter -Watch
Sam J.
Deck the FAILS! James Woods Describes Jill Biden’s White House Christmas Decor as Only HE Can and BAHAHA
Sam J.
DAMN! Drew Holden Drops DAMNING Receipts in DAMNING Thread Owning Media for Pushing EVERY Damn Dem Lie
Sam J.
The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair
Eric V.
'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a U.S. Flag
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It Needs to Be Eleven!': Jon Stewart RIPS Biden and Democrats for Hypocritical Hunter Pardon Grateful Calvin
Advertisement