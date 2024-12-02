SHOCKER: DOCTOR Jill Biden Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hunter Biden's Pardon and X Has THOUGHTS (Watch)

DOCTOR Jill Biden has finally shared her thoughts on Joe Biden pardoning HIS son.

Well, her son as she says here ...

No really, watch:

DR. JILL: "Of course, I support the pardon of my son." pic.twitter.com/XG8ZtpS2v6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 2, 2024

Duh.

C'mon, we all knew Joe would pardon his degenerate crackhead son, there is nothing the least bit surprising about his doing it. Yeah, he lied for years about it but again, it would be MORE surprising if Joseph actually told the truth about something, you know?

X is less than impressed with her response ...

More like an 11-year blank check than a pardon. — 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) December 2, 2024

Seriously.

"I wrote it numbnuts" — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) December 2, 2024

Likely. Yup. Biden probably thinks he pardoned a turkey named Hunter at this point.

“Of course I support the pardon that allows my family and I to get away with all those bribes we took for years.” pic.twitter.com/ezdlvwe58A — TrumpTrainBarbie (@trumpvance33) December 2, 2024

Yup.

Again.

She's part of the Biden crime family. What else is she going to say? — Will 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurns) December 2, 2024

Right? Not like she's going to say, 'You know, I actually do have a problem with my husband lying to the American people for years about this.'

That would mean she actually has integrity and PUH-LEASE.

Jill Biden in June on Hunter's conviction:



"Well, Joe and I both respect the judicial system, and that's the bottom line." pic.twitter.com/E0wQZ5UVlx — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) December 2, 2024

They respect the judicial system ... until of course, they don't.

“You guys didn’t actually buy we were going to let him go to jail did you, lol” — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) December 2, 2024

FOOLED YOU.

That’s literally not her son — Gambling Tailor (@KingTailorGang) December 2, 2024

We didn't say it.

We thought it.

We wanted to write it.

We included it in this piece.

BUT ... we didn't say it. Ahem.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================