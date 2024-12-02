Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd...
SHOCKER: DOCTOR Jill Biden Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hunter Biden's Pardon and X Has THOUGHTS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on December 02, 2024
CNN

DOCTOR Jill Biden has finally shared her thoughts on Joe Biden pardoning HIS son.

Well, her son as she says here ... 

No really, watch:

Advertisement

Duh.

C'mon, we all knew Joe would pardon his degenerate crackhead son, there is nothing the least bit surprising about his doing it. Yeah, he lied for years about it but again, it would be MORE surprising if Joseph actually told the truth about something, you know?

X is less than impressed with her response ... 

Seriously. 

Likely. Yup. Biden probably thinks he pardoned a turkey named Hunter at this point.

Yup.

Again.

Right? Not like she's going to say, 'You know, I actually do have a problem with my husband lying to the American people for years about this.' 

That would mean she actually has integrity and PUH-LEASE.

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.
They respect the judicial system ... until of course, they don't.

FOOLED YOU.

We didn't say it.

We thought it.

We wanted to write it.

We included it in this piece.

BUT ... we didn't say it. Ahem.

