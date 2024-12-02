Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb

You'd think by NOW Democrats would have figured out that no matter how many times they blame Trump, no matter how HARD they try and drag him, none of what they do or say makes Biden look any worse. Biden is responsible for Biden ... well, Obama and his handlers are likely more responsible for Biden at this point in his life but you get what we mean. No amount of whining or complaining about Trump makes Biden pardoning his son when he LIED to Americans for years insisting he would not do that because ... wait for it ... NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW.

Except, you know, Hunter Biden.

Case in point, Donna Brazile (yeah, she's still around - hey, we were surprised to see her post as well) thinks people shouldn't be angry with Biden over his lie because they voted for Trump.

The American ppl just voted for a convicted felon to return to the White House. Spare us the lectures. https://t.co/VjDetruLvo — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) December 2, 2024

Oh Donna, that's so dumb it went to smart and then back around to being dumb all over again.

"So there I was, having sex with my dead brother's wife, high on meth, hours after buying some trafficked teenagers with my Ukrainian bribe money...when I paused to think about Donald Trump being a convicted felon because his accountant wrote 'payment to lawyer' in the ledger." — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) December 2, 2024

Totally the same thing.

Hey, remember when Donna gave Hillary Clinton the debate questions BEFORE the debate back in 2016? We do we do!

Didn’t you secretly give Hillary Clinton the debate questions before the debate? — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) December 2, 2024

They remember it too.

Nice.

“The American people sux and deserve this” is a hell of a politically strategic message from “Political Strategist”, Donna, you’re doing a great job — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 2, 2024

Yeah, she's a real peach.

You all go back to the LAWFARE. You will never understand that’s why you lost. We as the American people realized what an abuse of a power that was. — Mike Ponti (@PontiMike) December 2, 2024

This is so rich coming from you, self-confessed liar and cheat that you are. — bablesmith (@bablesmith) December 2, 2024

Imagine being the less palatable option. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 2, 2024

Ouch.

All the ouch.

And a much-DESERVED ouch.

