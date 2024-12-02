Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and WOW That Was Dumb

KJP Broke Her Own Dishonesty & Dodging Record After Being Asked About Biden's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

You'd think by NOW Democrats would have figured out that no matter how many times they blame Trump, no matter how HARD they try and drag him, none of what they do or say makes Biden look any worse. Biden is responsible for Biden ... well, Obama and his handlers are likely more responsible for Biden at this point in his life but you get what we mean. No amount of whining or complaining about Trump makes Biden pardoning his son when he LIED to Americans for years insisting he would not do that because ... wait for it ... NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW.

Except, you know, Hunter Biden.

Case in point, Donna Brazile (yeah, she's still around - hey, we were surprised to see her post as well) thinks people shouldn't be angry with Biden over his lie because they voted for Trump.

Oh Donna, that's so dumb it went to smart and then back around to being dumb all over again.

Totally the same thing.

Hey, remember when Donna gave Hillary Clinton the debate questions BEFORE the debate back in 2016? We do we do!

They remember it too.

Nice.

Yeah, she's a real peach.

WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.
Ouch.

All the ouch.

And a much-DESERVED ouch.

