Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT Post About Mary and Abortion

Tell us you're not really Catholic without telling us you're not really Catholic.

As a Catholic, this editor is used to seeing posts from people who may not understand the Catholic faith, or even approve of it, and honestly this editor just lets all of that roll off our back. For the most part, even people who disagree passionately with Catholicism rarely say anything that offends us because 1) our faith is very strong and 2) see number one.

Advertisement

That being said, when we see organizations or people claiming to be Catholic say horrific, repugnant, abhorrent, disgusting things it does bother us. Deep down we just feel like they should know better, you know? Like Biden, claiming he's supposedly this devout Catholic but siding with pro-aborts ... that should be unheard of, even if he's a Democrat. The Church is VERY clear on abortion. It's not one of those topics or issues you can debate, it just is what it is.

And like Biden, these hyenas from Catholics for should know better.

This holiday season, remember that Mary had a choice, and you should, too. — Catholics for Choice (@Catholic4Choice) December 1, 2024

Wait, what?

Mary had a choice? Are they saying she could have aborted Jesus? You know what, we don't want to know. This is just asinine and quite frankly evil, which is probably why the cowards finally shut down replies. Oh, people are pissed at you for saying something stupid? Shocker.

Nothing like advocating the Son of God be killed in the womb to show your true faith. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 2, 2024

She chose to give birth to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I’d say choosing life was the right decision.

Nice try. Satan. — JC (@FederalistJC) December 2, 2024

ummm WHAT — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) December 2, 2024

Exactly.

Wow.



Tell me you don't know the story of Mary without telling me you don't know the story of Mary. — E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) December 2, 2024

That too.

You make a mockery of the Catholic Church — DustyMew Mojo 50 (@carolyn86452721) December 2, 2024

THEY are a mockery.

Indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke's HEATED Back and Forth with Bulwarkers who DEFENDED Biden's Pardon a *CHEF'S KISS*

THIS --> Jonathan Turley Legally DISSECTS Biden's Statement About Pardoning Hunter in RUTHLESS Thread

STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon

'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA

HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)

===========================================================================