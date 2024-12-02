Donna Brazile Tries Playing the 'But TRUMP' Card Defending Biden Pardoning Hunter and...
Catholics for Choice Lives Up to Their Oxymoron of a Name with ABHORRENT Post About Mary and Abortion

Sam J.
11:55 AM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy

Tell us you're not really Catholic without telling us you're not really Catholic.

As a Catholic, this editor is used to seeing posts from people who may not understand the Catholic faith, or even approve of it, and honestly this editor just lets all of that roll off our back. For the most part, even people who disagree passionately with Catholicism rarely say anything that offends us because 1) our faith is very strong and 2) see number one. 

That being said, when we see organizations or people claiming to be Catholic say horrific, repugnant, abhorrent, disgusting things it does bother us. Deep down we just feel like they should know better, you know? Like Biden, claiming he's supposedly this devout Catholic but siding with pro-aborts ... that should be unheard of, even if he's a Democrat. The Church is VERY clear on abortion. It's not one of those topics or issues you can debate, it just is what it is.

And like Biden, these hyenas from Catholics for should know better. 

Wait, what?

Mary had a choice? Are they saying she could have aborted Jesus? You know what, we don't want to know. This is just asinine and quite frankly evil, which is probably why the cowards finally shut down replies. Oh, people are pissed at you for saying something stupid? Shocker.

Exactly.

That too.

THEY are a mockery.

Indeed.

