VIP
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually...
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+...
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon...
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter...
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than...
Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman,...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Video Rewind: A “No One is Above the Law!” Retrospective
Still Polling Well? Nate Silver Not Done With Dem Party Despite Hunter Biden...
New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
All and All It's Just Another BRICS In The Wall: Trump Threatens Tariffs...
Hunter Biden Issues Statement, Takes Responsibility for His Mistakes After His Dad Issued...
John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in...
So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe...

STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy

We've spent a lot of time covering the lies our pals in the media and in the Democratic Party told over and over again about Biden being a man of character who wouldn't pardon his son. Every time we think we've maybe found the most embarrassing shot/chaser yet we find another.

Advertisement

That being said, that a CNN panelist would try and convince viewers Biden didn't lie about pardoning Hunter may be the most tone-deaf ridiculous and embarrassing thing we've seen yet. Add to that this was done in front of Scott Jennings and yeah.

BOOM.

Watch:

Post continues:

"It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going to be outraged by this."

"Joe Biden is leaving office, making the strongest possible case for Donald Trump that anybody could possibly make it. And that's that our government and our justice system is of, by, and for the elites and nobody else. He ran to banish Trumpism from our political system in this country, and he has left it politically and now institutionally, the strongest possible political force in this country."

"He is leaving office in complete and total disgrace. He is a liar and there is no other way to spin this."

"These people are liars. Inflation is transitory. Afghanistan is a success. The border is secure. Robert her is a liar. The videos are cheap fakes. Biden has a cold. He'll never drop out. Oh, I'll never pardon Hunter. It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partizan brain rotted people are going to be outraged by this."

"He's drained every ounce of credibility from every surrogate. If Karine Jean-Pierre had an ounce of self-respect, she'd get off the plane in Africa today where they're going so he can avoid the press and resign. He's drained all of her credibility. And everybody else who's defended this. It's draining. Draining for everyone."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Jennings is just straight fire.

And the media always covers for his lies.

Yup.

Obtuse is one word for her.

We can think of a few others ... ahem.

===========================================================================

Related:

'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA

HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)

Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE Over Traitor Alexander Vindman and DAMN

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK

Advertisement

LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CNN HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA
Sam J.
HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)
Sam J.
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon Is REALLY About
Doug P.
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than Hunter's Gun Crimes
Doug P.
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually BELIEVED This?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement