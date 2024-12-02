STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon

We've spent a lot of time covering the lies our pals in the media and in the Democratic Party told over and over again about Biden being a man of character who wouldn't pardon his son. Every time we think we've maybe found the most embarrassing shot/chaser yet we find another.

That being said, that a CNN panelist would try and convince viewers Biden didn't lie about pardoning Hunter may be the most tone-deaf ridiculous and embarrassing thing we've seen yet. Add to that this was done in front of Scott Jennings and yeah.

BOOM.

Watch:

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @ScottJenningsKY takes a blowtorch to DNC shill who says Biden 'wasn’t lying' when he said he wouldn't pardon Hunter.



This is four minutes of straight FIRE:



"It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going… pic.twitter.com/WbR2kgNomn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

Post continues:

"It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going to be outraged by this." "Joe Biden is leaving office, making the strongest possible case for Donald Trump that anybody could possibly make it. And that's that our government and our justice system is of, by, and for the elites and nobody else. He ran to banish Trumpism from our political system in this country, and he has left it politically and now institutionally, the strongest possible political force in this country." "He is leaving office in complete and total disgrace. He is a liar and there is no other way to spin this." "These people are liars. Inflation is transitory. Afghanistan is a success. The border is secure. Robert her is a liar. The videos are cheap fakes. Biden has a cold. He'll never drop out. Oh, I'll never pardon Hunter. It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partizan brain rotted people are going to be outraged by this." "He's drained every ounce of credibility from every surrogate. If Karine Jean-Pierre had an ounce of self-respect, she'd get off the plane in Africa today where they're going so he can avoid the press and resign. He's drained all of her credibility. And everybody else who's defended this. It's draining. Draining for everyone."

Jennings is just straight fire.

CNN had two options here:



- Condemn Joe Biden and the Democrat's excessive lying to the America people to attempt to regain some trust



- Continue the gaslighting that lost the election for Kamala



Of course CNN chose wrong, again. 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) December 2, 2024

This is exactly how every American feels right now.



The sad thing is that we always knew Biden was lying because Biden always lies. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) December 2, 2024

And the media always covers for his lies.

Yup.

“I don’t think that he was lying. I think he made a decision after the fact.”



This woman is as obtuse as they come. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 2, 2024

Obtuse is one word for her.

We can think of a few others ... ahem.

