LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

Gosh golly gee, like so many other Democrats, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not happy about Trump's pick to head the FBI.

Wonder why?

Surely he has nothing to fear from Patel, right?

Advertisement

RIGHT?!

This is so fun. *popcorn*

Watch:

🚨NEW: Jamie Raskin is not happy about the nomination of Kash Patel to head FBI —



— says 'Deep State’ is made up — “just means anybody who doesn't do the will of Donald Trump."



“Apparently [Wray] has demonstrated too much independence and objectivity in the job for Donald… pic.twitter.com/lob05HZtnC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2024

The post continues:

“Apparently [Wray] has demonstrated too much independence and objectivity in the job for Donald Trump, who wants much more of a personal loyalist in the position, and that's why he's gone to Kash Patel." "I mean, the deep state. Nobody's ever defined it, apparently. Just means anybody who doesn't do the will of Donald Trump." The panic over what Kash Patel is going to do is absolutely glorious.

It is INDEED.

Best way to identify how deep the deep state is.



Their incessant denials. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) December 1, 2024

I LOVE SEEING THIS!!! It’s a glorious meltdown to watch courtesy the legacy media. Happy December- next month, DJT will be the President of the United States of America. 🇺🇸Suck it Raskin! — DeWink (@DWink99) December 1, 2024

Suck it.

Heh.

All the rats are getting ready to flee. — Matt Bracken (@Matt_Bracken48) December 1, 2024

The rats are getting very nervous ... very very. Would love to see them all flee.

Of course he doesn’t like the pick. He prefers a FBI who protects child predators. https://t.co/9wnKeVMXPC — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) December 1, 2024

He prefers a pick that will continue to target Democrat's 'enemies' ...

Rep Raskin thinks it’s ok for the FBI to spy on Catholics and advance a bogus “right-wing extremism/white supremacy” narrative.



Raskin is a BIGOT. So is Christopher Wray. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) December 1, 2024

As long as Raskin hasn't done anything illegal he has nothing to worry about.

Ahem.

===========================================================================

Related:

She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb

Wow, She REALLY BLEW It! More We Learn About Kamala's Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATING It Becomes

THIS Is Gonna Be FUN! Andrew McCabe RUSHING to CNN to Cry About Kash Patel Nomination Says SO Much -Watch

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN

===========================================================================