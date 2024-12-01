Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE...
The Balls of the LPGA

LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Gosh golly gee, like so many other Democrats, Rep. Jamie Raskin is not happy about Trump's pick to head the FBI.

Wonder why?

Surely he has nothing to fear from Patel, right?

RIGHT?!

This is so fun. *popcorn*

Watch:

The post continues:

“Apparently [Wray] has demonstrated too much independence and objectivity in the job for Donald Trump, who wants much more of a personal loyalist in the position, and that's why he's gone to Kash Patel."

"I mean, the deep state. Nobody's ever defined it, apparently. Just means anybody who doesn't do the will of Donald Trump."

The panic over what Kash Patel is going to do is absolutely glorious.

It is INDEED.

Suck it.

Heh.

The rats are getting very nervous ... very very. Would love to see them all flee.

He prefers a pick that will continue to target Democrat's 'enemies' ... 

As long as Raskin hasn't done anything illegal he has nothing to worry about.

Ahem.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Tags: JAMIE RASKIN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION KASH PATEL

