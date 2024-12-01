LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel...
Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on December 01, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Pete Hegseth is an exceptional pick for Trump's Department of Defense.

Know how we know this?

Because the media is working overtime to somehow take him down, no matter what it takes. Even if that means using his own mother against him.

No, really.

In case you missed it, The New York Times is a boil on the butt of humanity. No wait, they're a zit on the boil on the butt of humanity. There we go. That seems a bit more accurate.

On that note, Megyn Kelly was even less impressed with them than we are:

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

We get Keith is really desperate for attention these days, especially after Rachel Maddow blocked him from getting a gig at MSNBC for being too much of a nutball but c'mon man, he had to know this was dumb. Not to mention his post is a hot mess, babbling about abuse as he verbally abuses Megyn calling her a bubblehead.

He's such a turd.

Now that is a visual we could have gone our whole lives not having. Heh.

Ouch.

Note, at the time of this writing she is still ignoring him.

Oddly enough, we're not seeing any posts from Keith calling Kamala Harris's husband out for smacking an ex-girlfriend around.

Shocker.

We suppose if Keith's only goal is getting attention he somewhat succeeded here. Who knows, maybe being an annoying, hate-filled, stinky, old, irrelevant troll on a social media platform was his calling all along?

It suits him, we guess?

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

