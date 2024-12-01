Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb

Pete Hegseth is an exceptional pick for Trump's Department of Defense.

Know how we know this?

Because the media is working overtime to somehow take him down, no matter what it takes. Even if that means using his own mother against him.

No, really.

In case you missed it, The New York Times is a boil on the butt of humanity. No wait, they're a zit on the boil on the butt of humanity. There we go. That seems a bit more accurate.

On that note, Megyn Kelly was even less impressed with them than we are:

ICYMI @PeteHegseth’s mom sent him a “you are behaving very badly” email during his divorce (she’s a good mom!) and the NYT is ALL IN on it. Next we will hear from his aunt who accused him of being late in sending his thank you cards after Christmas six years ago. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 30, 2024

SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Yes, it's the Times that's in the wrong here, bubblehead. Not the abuser of women. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 30, 2024

We get Keith is really desperate for attention these days, especially after Rachel Maddow blocked him from getting a gig at MSNBC for being too much of a nutball but c'mon man, he had to know this was dumb. Not to mention his post is a hot mess, babbling about abuse as he verbally abuses Megyn calling her a bubblehead.

He's such a turd.

Why don’t you go to back to sniffing seats on the subway, dear? https://t.co/ixV4InoDw7 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 1, 2024

Now that is a visual we could have gone our whole lives not having. Heh.

The last time anyone cared about anything you had to say Patrick Ewing was playing for the Knicks. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 30, 2024

Ouch.

Good for you Keith. Considering Megyn is far more talented and relevant than you, keep punching up! — BUNK (@wrongsns) November 30, 2024

Note, at the time of this writing she is still ignoring him.

I’m searching for your posts of outrage regarding Doug Emhoff physically beating past girlfriends, but I can’t find them.



Can you please link them here?



Thank you 🙏🏻 — EmoneGenX (M1) (@EmOneGenX) November 30, 2024

Oddly enough, we're not seeing any posts from Keith calling Kamala Harris's husband out for smacking an ex-girlfriend around.

Shocker.

We suppose if Keith's only goal is getting attention he somewhat succeeded here. Who knows, maybe being an annoying, hate-filled, stinky, old, irrelevant troll on a social media platform was his calling all along?

It suits him, we guess?

