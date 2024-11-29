LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to...
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk
Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a...
PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session'...
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Does...
Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation...
So. Much. WINNING! Unclear if Rob Reiner Self-Deported Yet Because of Trump, but...
VIP
Here Are Shots & Chasers That Encapsulate the 'Unity' Hypocrisy of the Joe...
Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19...
Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her...
Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to...
NY State Senator Liz Krueger's Bold Plan to Make New York … Canada
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thr...
OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the...

Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Awww, look at that, the Obama Bros are trying really hard to pretend they're legitimately trying to figure out what went wrong with Kamala's campaign.

Advertisement

Their fans were less than impressed, just fyi.

WHO KNEW?!

Trying to save the people who endorsed Kamala, who worked for her ... sounds like it.

Their egos won't allow them to admit they were WRONG.

Caesar took one for the team, listened to the podcast, and put together a thread so nobody else would have to listen.

Take a look:

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a giver.

Post continues:

They do not point to anything in particular they could've done to change the outcome. It was just a jump ball and that's that.

It's not THEIR fault.

Post continues:

The way I read it is she is not going to be totally rejected by the party. Remember when Obama felt like he had to endorse her because the Clintons did? I see the same energy. Everyone's thinking it but no one wants to be the one to say it.

Nobody wants to admit the 'powers that be' in the Democratic Party really screwed up.

Short campaign. 

Advertisement

Ok, this thread is super long, we are grabbing the highlights ...

Huh.

They wish it was an an echo chamber.

Losing the culture war? They lost it.

Post continues:

"Let's cancel the pride events." "A little climate change is ok." "Maybe not DEI." 

Moreover--can you imagine their base letting Dem leadership doing it? This train has momentum. The interparty cannibalization culture they have created for themselves is a death spiral, forcing them to get more and more radical and farther and farther away from men and from kitchen table issues.

Advertisement

Long story short, they learned NOTHING.

===========================================================================

Related:

Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)

Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)

Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

===========================================================================

Tags: JON FAVREAU KAMALA HARRIS OBAMA 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN
Sam J.
LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to Read to Believe
Amy Curtis
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk
FuzzyChimp
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Doesn't Get It
Doug P.
PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session' at Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement