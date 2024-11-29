Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read

Awww, look at that, the Obama Bros are trying really hard to pretend they're legitimately trying to figure out what went wrong with Kamala's campaign.

NEW POD

• @DanPfeiffer sits down with @jomalleydillon, @DavidPlouffe, @QuentinFulks, and @StefCutter to talk about the campaign’s roadmap, the voters they most needed to win over, why they fell short in the end, and what Democrats should do differently next time.… — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 26, 2024

Their fans were less than impressed, just fyi.

Over 90 minutes and not one person mentions Gaza policy or a looming WW3.



Am I wrong to think the threat of our country going to war could really move votes toward the isolationist candidate?



Like obviously Trump isn’t Anti-War but he sure campaigned as one… — Alex Vandenberg 🚲 (@akvandy) November 26, 2024

WHO KNEW?!

Been a consistent listener for a few years, but this was clearly you guys doing a reputation rehab assist for industry connections rather than a real effort to press for reflection and lessons learned. Lack of follow-ups and pushback not excusable. — W (@winbalt) November 27, 2024

Trying to save the people who endorsed Kamala, who worked for her ... sounds like it.

I can acknowledge that campaigns are hard but these people should never work in politics again. The fact they still excuse the Rogan snub as “well our data shows things wouldn’t be any different if she went on” when the Trump appearance got 50m views is staggering — Casey “War Path” available on Prime/Tubi!! (@CapitalF) November 26, 2024

Their egos won't allow them to admit they were WRONG.

Caesar took one for the team, listened to the podcast, and put together a thread so nobody else would have to listen.

Take a look:

I listened to this so you don't have to. Long form interview with the heads of the Kamala campaign.



Actually you should also go listen to it if you're interested in where the Dem's heads are at right now after 2024. I'll post some of my takeaways below. https://t.co/p3pULL5f3k — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 28, 2024

What a giver.

1. The campaign was perfect.



It's a low key interview but there's an air of defensiveness and avoiding criticism. Overall it's very illuminative but the short end of it is these people told their story and they're sticking to it.



They do not point to anything in particular… — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 28, 2024

Post continues:

They do not point to anything in particular they could've done to change the outcome. It was just a jump ball and that's that.

It's not THEIR fault.

2. Kamala was the perfect candidate in every way. They are pretty clear about this. She receives no criticism from them that I noticed.



This is more surprising than the first point. It's manifestly untrue to everyone. She could be their scapegoat and would deserve it.



The way… — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 28, 2024

Post continues:

The way I read it is she is not going to be totally rejected by the party. Remember when Obama felt like he had to endorse her because the Clintons did? I see the same energy. Everyone's thinking it but no one wants to be the one to say it.

Nobody wants to admit the 'powers that be' in the Democratic Party really screwed up.

3. Did you know it was a short campaign?



They keep saying they are not making excuses but they are. Some of them are pretty valid. But "we weren't given time" is also used as a catch-all. They don't say it but ultimately this shifts the blame to Biden. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 28, 2024

Short campaign.

4. It's also Trump's fault, obviously.



One thing they get really defensive about is going negative on Trump. The criticism against them is that people already knew Trump and they should've put their focus on giving a positive presentation of Harris instead.



They vehemently… — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 28, 2024

Ok, this thread is super long, we are grabbing the highlights ...

13. Climate change didn't come up. Abortion barely came up. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 29, 2024

Huh.

18. The Republicans in 2024 were strong online. Their stuff reverberated throughout X, Tiktok, YouTube. He called it an "echo chamber", but what he's describing is not an echo chamber. It's just success online. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 29, 2024

They wish it was an an echo chamber.

19. "We're losing the culture war."



(Said first by the interview Dan Pfieffer then repeated by Fulks).



While the Dems stuck to legacy media and talking points, Trump was popping off on X, on podcasts, at UFC, roping in actual cultural figures.



The arsenal of legacy corporate… — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 29, 2024

Losing the culture war? They lost it.

All of the other points touched on are under the umbrella of that question.



Fulk's insights are alarming. If the Dem party as a whole is able to recognize that it is losing the culture war, they have a shot of getting back in the fight by pivoting. But can you imagine? "Let's… — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 29, 2024

Post continues:

"Let's cancel the pride events." "A little climate change is ok." "Maybe not DEI." Moreover--can you imagine their base letting Dem leadership doing it? This train has momentum. The interparty cannibalization culture they have created for themselves is a death spiral, forcing them to get more and more radical and farther and farther away from men and from kitchen table issues.

Long story short, they learned NOTHING.

