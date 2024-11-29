Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Well well well, would you look at that? Trump wins re-election, Rand gets a powerful gig in the Senate, and Fauci magically drops a brand spanking new scientific paper on COVID-19 where he claims Trump told Americans to inject bleach and insists the virus has a natural origin.

Advertisement

In other words, he's desperately trying to save his own bacon ...

Pathetic.

Fauci is out with a new scientific paper on HIV/AIDS & COVID-19 where he falsely claims Trump told people to inject bleach & where he argues COVID-19 has a natural origin (Wuhan lab leak not even mentioned) by citing the same authors who wrote the infamous Proximal Origins paper. pic.twitter.com/3Cx1NC7Emc — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 29, 2024

Keep reading, this will make more sense shortly.

Check this out:

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Anthony Fauci and @greg_folkers are out with a new paper on the HIV and COVID pandemics—they claim that SARS-CoV-2 is very likely to have a natural origin, citing the deeply flawed work of the Proximal Origins and Friends author group. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pxLKAY4rvS — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Relying on other lies to promote their own lie.

Let's hear it for SCIENCE!

Fauci neglects to mention that Worobey et al 2022 (citation 35) has two published rebuttals in the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society Series A that detail its use of flawed statistical methods and data suffering from ascertainment bias. 2/ https://t.co/vP03Df3wfe — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Oops.

The flaws in the Worobey paper are glaring. 3/ https://t.co/uKujYGdiMN — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Glaring.

Pekar et al 2022 (citation 36) had a copy/paste coding error: correcting it dropped their Bayes factor in favor of 2 spillovers dropped from 60 to 4. But they had a further error that if corrected totally demolishes their claim for 2 spillovers. 4/ https://t.co/EPwJzu6sfv — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

What a hot mess.

But then again, this is Fauci we're talking about.

Pekar 2022’s claim of 2 spillovers is based on nonsense. And so is their suggestion that lineage B probably spilled over before lineage A. 5/ https://t.co/VrT2btkiT5 — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Yeah, what he said.

Fauci also neglected to mention that George Gao (whose team took environmental samples of Huanan market and published the results in Nature) does not believe there was a zoonosis (or two) at Huanan market. 6/ https://t.co/cksSCzmJfw — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

So wait, this magical virus that hit the world at JUST the right, politically convenient moment doesn't have natural origins? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Even after the Slack and email messages of the Proximal Origins authors revealed their undisclosed discussions with Fauci and their private doubts about dismissing a lab origin, Fauci continues to cite them as if they are providing independent corroboration of his conclusions. 7/ — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Fauci still believes he IS science.

Any self respecting journal editor would not have let Folkers cite papers by Kristian Andersen after revelations that Folkers was referring to him as “Anders$n”—likely a crude attempt to evade FOIA. 8/ https://t.co/dbSRiBbBDY — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Key words here, self-respecting journal editor.

There ain't one.

And to complete the circle, now Eddie Holmes is promoting Fauci and Folkers’ paper on Blue Cry. 9/ pic.twitter.com/5AL5ugr9IY — Libertarian_Virologist (@ban_epp_gofroc) November 29, 2024

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA

Or you know, don't. As you can see from this thread it's just a bunch of nonsense, lies, and garbage likely written to save face.

And his own backside.

Too little too late, Fauci.

#LockHimUp

===========================================================================

Related:

Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)

Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arrested for DUI

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS Totally Hilarious

===========================================================================