Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Well well well, would you look at that? Trump wins re-election, Rand gets a powerful gig in the Senate, and Fauci magically drops a brand spanking new scientific paper on COVID-19 where he claims Trump told Americans to inject bleach and insists the virus has a natural origin.

In other words, he's desperately trying to save his own bacon ... 

Pathetic.

Keep reading, this will make more sense shortly.

Check this out:

Relying on other lies to promote their own lie.

Let's hear it for SCIENCE!

Oops.

Glaring.

Grateful Calvin
What a hot mess.

But then again, this is Fauci we're talking about.

Yeah, what he said.

So wait, this magical virus that hit the world at JUST the right, politically convenient moment doesn't have natural origins? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Fauci still believes he IS science.

Key words here, self-respecting journal editor.

There ain't one.

HA HA HA HA HA

Or you know, don't. As you can see from this thread it's just a bunch of nonsense, lies, and garbage likely written to save face.

And his own backside.

Too little too late, Fauci.

#LockHimUp

===========================================================================

