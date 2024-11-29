Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)

We're starting to wonder just how much of Joe Biden's 'friendly' digs at Kamala Harris, Democrats, and even the legacy media are accidents because he's getting older and can't stop himself from saying stupid stuff OR if he's more there than we realize and using the old man act to needle those he feels wronged them.

Ultimately, even the media turned on Joe ... he knows this.

Watch how he 'compliments' them here:

🚨A rambling Joe Biden tells the Propaganda Press they’ve “done a hell of a job” — laments that fewer and fewer Americans are consuming legacy media:



“Now you have to deal with the exceedingly small number of people watching mainstream television and reading the newspapers."… pic.twitter.com/ikJKZu4RfL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 29, 2024

Post continues:

“Now you have to deal with the exceedingly small number of people watching mainstream television and reading the newspapers." “Where do you get your news? How do you know you’re not just getting what you’re looking for?" Americans are looking for the truth, free from corporate media gatekeepers, Joe — and that’s exactly why legacy media is dying.

It's as if none of them realizes they did this to themselves. When the mainstream media does nothing but support one party and goes out of its way to avoid stories that could hurt that one party even if it means ignoring the actual news, they deserve to gradually fade away.

Not feeling even a little bit sorry for them.

Legacy media’s days are numbered. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 29, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

The only ones that don’t understand why legacy media is dead are members of legacy media & their sycophants.



They still can’t grasp it. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 29, 2024

It's their own egos and arrogance - they simply can't accept that what they do isn't THAT important. Especially now.

Seems like some accidental truth, a back handed compliment-



You’ve done a hell of a job- less are watching. 😂



Less than 2 months, he’ll be just a bad memory/ asterisk in the history books. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 29, 2024

That's how we took it as well.

Sort of a back-handed compliment either intentionally or accidentally.

That we're not sure about.

