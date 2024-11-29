VIP
Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on November 29, 2024
Twitter

We're starting to wonder just how much of Joe Biden's 'friendly' digs at Kamala Harris, Democrats, and even the legacy media are accidents because he's getting older and can't stop himself from saying stupid stuff OR if he's more there than we realize and using the old man act to needle those he feels wronged them.

Ultimately, even the media turned on Joe ... he knows this.

Watch how he 'compliments' them here:

Post continues:

“Now you have to deal with the exceedingly small number of people watching mainstream television and reading the newspapers."

“Where do you get your news? How do you know you’re not just getting what you’re looking for?"

Americans are looking for the truth, free from corporate media gatekeepers, Joe — and that’s exactly why legacy media is dying.

It's as if none of them realizes they did this to themselves. When the mainstream media does nothing but support one party and goes out of its way to avoid stories that could hurt that one party even if it means ignoring the actual news, they deserve to gradually fade away. 

Not feeling even a little bit sorry for them.

Ya' love to see it.

It's their own egos and arrogance - they simply can't accept that what they do isn't THAT important. Especially now.

That's how we took it as well.

Sort of a back-handed compliment either intentionally or accidentally.

That we're not sure about.

