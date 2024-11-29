Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to...
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on November 29, 2024
Twitter

When Kamala Harris dropped that awkward, bizarre, perhaps even drunkenly speech telling people not to lose their power we knew it was bad. Heck, anyone and everyone could tell it was bad.

Embarrassing.

Awkward.

Cringe.

But when you read this thread from an actual media strategist it's so much worse than any of us knew.

Take a look:

This is hilarious.

In other words she looks haggard, old, and tired.

Keep going.

She's fading.

OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the Harris Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Kamala looks a bit like a dog that's gotten in trouble.

Washed out, lifeless, boring ... that's Kamala.

She's lost.

In their attempt to make her normal and human they made her boring and washed out.

About as warm as an HR meeting.

Heh.

We heard rumors she insisted on putting out this video and this honestly serves as a reminder that she helped Trump beat her.

===========================================================================

