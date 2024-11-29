Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

When Kamala Harris dropped that awkward, bizarre, perhaps even drunkenly speech telling people not to lose their power we knew it was bad. Heck, anyone and everyone could tell it was bad.

Embarrassing.

Awkward.

Cringe.

But when you read this thread from an actual media strategist it's so much worse than any of us knew.

Take a look:

I’m a media strategist who watches hundreds of movies a year. Straddling cinema and political comms, I constantly think about visual storytelling.



Every frame tells a story — and Kamala Harris’s much-panned DNC video tells the wrong one.



Here's why.🧵pic.twitter.com/Fp38dziQtU — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

This is hilarious.

The lighting in the DNC video is flat and harsh, giving the frame a dull, washed-out appearance. It creates shadows that emphasize tiredness rather than vitality. Proper soft lighting could have softened the look and conveyed warmth and energy. Compare this with her campaign ads. pic.twitter.com/yZb3ZnBs1C — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

In other words she looks haggard, old, and tired.

Keep going.

Wardrobe: Harris’s brown blazer blends into the beige background. What story does this tell? She's fading. Contrast this with the vibrant use of color in Visconti's The Leopard. Delon’s crisp white shirt and Cardinale’s shimmering gown stand out against rich golden hues,… pic.twitter.com/WXmpuIVjvm — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

She's fading.

Harris’s video uses an unflattering, slightly low camera angle that feels unintentional, diminishing her authority. Compare this to Pam Grier in Jackie Brown. The straight-on, slightly tightened frame portrays her as commanding and confident. Intentional framing matters. pic.twitter.com/rxY9gOWUBL — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

Kamala looks a bit like a dog that's gotten in trouble.

Color palette: The browns and beiges in Harris's video drain the frame of energy — she seems politically lifeless. Now, consider The Red Shoes, where vibrant and dynamic tones heighten emotion. A richer palette—navy, crisp whites, or even bold accents—could’ve added vitality to… pic.twitter.com/QiKteHNva9 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

Washed out, lifeless, boring ... that's Kamala.

Posture: Harris’s slouch here sends the wrong message—her rounded shoulders and unintentional lean lack energy and authority. Contrast this with Costner in JFK, leaning forward slightly yet upright, exuding command. Both are prosecutors, but only one looks in control. pic.twitter.com/qxvOyFeVgp — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

She's lost.

Background: In Harris's video, the patterned curtain is busy and distracting, the lamp is poorly placed, and the plant looks like an afterthought. Compare this to a Trump video, where the symmetrical flags and rich wood tones feel deliberate, conveying strength and warmth. pic.twitter.com/SacQmtmZQ3 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

In their attempt to make her normal and human they made her boring and washed out.

Message: Released two days before Thanksgiving, Harris's video doesn’t even mention the holiday—it’s about as warm as an HR meeting. Contrast this with Reagan's 1981 Thanksgiving message blending political messaging with genuine warmth and patriotism. pic.twitter.com/OsVtf0kcDR — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

About as warm as an HR meeting.

Heh.

Principals aren’t expected to know this—Trump’s media savvy is an exception. The DNC failed badly here. They didn’t frame her properly, literally or figuratively, at a key moment. Competent staff matters.



For more, follow me here and on Letterboxd: https://t.co/0f0bhgk68W — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 28, 2024

We heard rumors she insisted on putting out this video and this honestly serves as a reminder that she helped Trump beat her.

