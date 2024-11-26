ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS Totally Hilarious

Whoever runs the Angry Staffer account on X is big mad about Trump discharging ELEVENTY BILLION trans service members. Hey, eleventy billion is as believable as what the number they really claimed ... 15,000. REALLY?!

Forget that thousands of service members are discharged every year ... somehow Trump getting rid of the crazies in our military makes him the bad guy.

Meh.

Trump is reportedly preparing an executive order to ban transgender Americans from serving in the military.



This would medically discharge 15,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines.



This is un-American and will make us less safe. But hey, a bunch of civilians on X love it. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 25, 2024

Deporting a bunch of mentally ill soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines will make us less safe? We beg to differ, frothy-mouthed one.

As we said up there, we also don't buy that there are 15k trans service members in our armed services but hey, we suppose the 'Angry Staffer' needed something melodramatic to b**ch about. Wonder if he/she/it was this angry about Biden kicking 8800 service members out for refusing the COVID vaccine.

Gonna guess they were not.

About time. Never should have been allowed in the first place. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 25, 2024

You mean the people who only joined the military so that their transgender surgeries and medical care would be paid for. Yeah, they're useless! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) November 25, 2024

Folks with mental illness shouldn’t be around weapons, make no mistake, it’s a mental illness. — Brave Little Poaster (@BravePoaster) November 25, 2024

As you can imagine, Angry Staffer is well ... angry about being mocked.

Post your DD214 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 25, 2024

15,000? Where’d you pull that number from, thin air or wishful thinking? Military shouldn’t cater to mental illness and social experiments, they should prioritize mission success and national security. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) November 25, 2024

Kind of like discharging soldiers who didn’t want to take the poison COVID vaccine? — Astral Defense (@Astral_Defense) November 26, 2024

Right?

You know, we looked through this Angry Staffer's posts and gosh darn if we could fine a single post complaining about Biden kicking soldiers out for refusing the vaccine. Crazy.

I can't seem to find your posts talking about how un-American and dangerous it was to kick out thousands because they refused an experimental medical intervention.



Is the search on X broken? Or can you please point us to your posts from that point in history? — Adyana (@adyanalistens) November 26, 2024

Juuuuuuust sayin'.

pic.twitter.com/sMLJoHHTA3 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 26, 2024

This will never get old.

Never.

===========================================================================

