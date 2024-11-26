CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Angry Staffer Shrieking Over Trump Discharging ELEVENTY BILLION TRANS Totally Hilarious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on November 26, 2024

Whoever runs the Angry Staffer account on X is big mad about Trump discharging ELEVENTY BILLION trans service members. Hey, eleventy billion is as believable as what the number they really claimed ... 15,000. REALLY?!

Forget that thousands of service members are discharged every year ... somehow Trump getting rid of the crazies in our military makes him the bad guy.

Meh.

Deporting a bunch of mentally ill soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines will make us less safe? We beg to differ, frothy-mouthed one.

As we said up there, we also don't buy that there are 15k trans service members in our armed services but hey, we suppose the 'Angry Staffer' needed something melodramatic to b**ch about. Wonder if he/she/it was this angry about Biden kicking 8800 service members out for refusing the COVID vaccine.

Gonna guess they were not.

What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)
Sam J.
As you can imagine, Angry Staffer is well ... angry about being mocked.

Right?

You know, we looked through this Angry Staffer's posts and gosh darn if we could fine a single post complaining about Biden kicking soldiers out for refusing the vaccine. Crazy.

Juuuuuuust sayin'.

This will never get old.

Never.

===========================================================================

Tags: MILITARY TRANS TRUMP

