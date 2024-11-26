SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This...
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 26, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Senator Joni Ernst put together a fairly spectacular thread detailing how she could eliminate more than TWO TRILLION of Washington waste in just 22 easy steps ... it's a start, right?

Check this out:

Here we go!

Good question. A better question is why are bureaucrats ALLOWED to refuse to how up for work?

Audit. The. IRS.

Do it.

Interesting - Leftists who abuse Community Notes REALLY hate this one for some reason.

Wait ... what now?

If they don't need it, they should't be allowed to waste it to pretend they do.

Tax dollars shouldn't be financing the ambitions of any politician.

This is just SO our federal government, you know?

Maybe just give that money back to the people.

We know, crazy talk.

This is freaking infuriating.

Hundreds of millions for this? 

C'mon man.

WTAF?

But who doesn't want an IRS hoodie?

Some of this stuff is just basic common sense. 

asfd

UN overpayments ... and for what?

Never passed an audit. If normal, everyday Americans couldn't pass THEIR audits they would lose their homes or maybe even go to jail.

Man, our federal government is really bad at its job. 

FFS.

Teaching pigs to play video games.

Alrighty then.

But that might mean a federal employee will have less time to play solitaire on his or her computer.

Duplication? In a MASSIVELY huge federal government? Say it ain't so!

SOLD AMERICAN!

We are SOOOOO ready.

