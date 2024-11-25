THIS! Every Climate Change LOON Should be Forced to Watch This DAMNING Clip About Wind Turbines (Video)

Remember that scene in 'A Clockwork Orange' where the main character is forced to watch certain programs with certain positive themes to somehow change how his dangerous brain works? Welp, we wouldn't be against making climate change lunatics do the same with this clip from Taylor Sheridan's, 'Landman', where he goes into detail about wind turbines and how they're actually NOT great for the climate.

Like, at all.

Ok fine, before we get whiny letters about brainwashing climate change loons it was JUST A JOKE.

Or was it? Anywho, we digress ...

Watch:

Every left-winger should have their eyes held open and be forced to watch this on repeat until it sinks in.



pic.twitter.com/o9mdkh5fWE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 25, 2024

From our sister site, RedState:

In a sea of redundant, woke garbage, Taylor Sheridan continues to produce shows with a refreshingly honest and fresh direction. From "Yellowstone" to "Tulsa King," he's not afraid to break the traditional mores dictated by Hollywood, and it's paid dividends with viewership. His latest endeavor, "Landman," centers on the oil industry and contrasts the lives of Texas-based tycoons and workers, and one clip is already going viral. Billy Bob Thorton, who plays "Tommy Norris" in the show, lays out the reality of wind turbines and the human need for fossil fuels in a way that will have you fist-pumping.

We watched this short clip and Bonchie is correct, we definitely fist-pumped.

For the people in the comments who can't use Google, the wind industry readily admits wind turbines are not carbon neutral.



This is not an argument. It's a fact. Deal with it. https://t.co/IN6ai4O5ZI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 25, 2024

Yeah, deal with it.

This is why I was an early adopter of Yellowstone and now watch Landman. The shows brilliantly display trade off of “clean” intermittent renewables… — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 25, 2024

Now, to be fair, some people are not thrilled with the comments about how we may run out of oil, but that's not the point that's being made here in this clip. And that point is the loons who think green energy will somehow save this planet never really think about how much oil we need to CREATE the things they believe will save us.

In our minds, this is a giant proverbial middle finger to green energy.

Plus this editor loves to watch Billy Bob Thornton in almost anything.

Just putting that out there.

