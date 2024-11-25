Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and...
'This Can't Be Over Soon Enough': Biden's Final Pardoning of the Turkeys Went...
Megyn Kelly & Others Offer Encouragement to Kamala Harris After Learning What She...
VIP
Media's STILL Trying to Help Biden & Harris Push Their 'How Much You're...
A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's...
Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to Do Their...
COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the...
What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY...
NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for...
BINGO! Kash Patel Explains Why Andrew McCabe Thinks He'd Be Dangerous at the...
WTAF!! New York Times: Biden Officials Discussed Returning Nukes to Ukraine to 'Deter'...
A Christmas Carol for the Dead Media: CNN and MSNBC Get Beat by...
VIP
A Modest Proposal for California and Other States That DON'T KNOW HOW TO...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

THIS! Every Climate Change LOON Should be Forced to Watch This DAMNING Clip About Wind Turbines (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember that scene in 'A Clockwork Orange' where the main character is forced to watch certain programs with certain positive themes to somehow change how his dangerous brain works? Welp, we wouldn't be against making climate change lunatics do the same with this clip from Taylor Sheridan's, 'Landman', where he goes into detail about wind turbines and how they're actually NOT great for the climate.

Advertisement

Like, at all.

Ok fine, before we get whiny letters about brainwashing climate change loons it was JUST A JOKE.

Or was it? Anywho, we digress ... 

Watch:

From our sister site, RedState:

In a sea of redundant, woke garbage, Taylor Sheridan continues to produce shows with a refreshingly honest and fresh direction. From "Yellowstone" to "Tulsa King," he's not afraid to break the traditional mores dictated by Hollywood, and it's paid dividends with viewership.

His latest endeavor, "Landman," centers on the oil industry and contrasts the lives of Texas-based tycoons and workers, and one clip is already going viral. Billy Bob Thorton, who plays "Tommy Norris" in the show, lays out the reality of wind turbines and the human need for fossil fuels in a way that will have you fist-pumping.

We watched this short clip and Bonchie is correct, we definitely fist-pumped. 

Yeah, deal with it.

Now, to be fair, some people are not thrilled with the comments about how we may run out of oil, but that's not the point that's being made here in this clip. And that point is the loons who think green energy will somehow save this planet never really think about how much oil we need to CREATE the things they believe will save us. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In our minds, this is a giant proverbial middle finger to green energy. 

Plus this editor loves to watch Billy Bob Thornton in almost anything.

Just putting that out there.

===========================================================================

Related:

A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again

Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong

COPE MORE! Axios CEO LOSES IT Over Elon Musk Telling Users THEY'RE the Media Now and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

What Mark Hamill Posted the DAY Before the Election Should Haunt Him POLITICALLY for the Rest of His Life

NAILED IT! Dan Bongino Just Needs 4 Words to OWN Bill Kristol for Trashing Nancy Mace for Defending Women

===========================================================================

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best
Sam J.
'This Can't Be Over Soon Enough': Biden's Final Pardoning of the Turkeys Went as Expected
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly & Others Offer Encouragement to Kamala Harris After Learning What She Told Advisers
Doug P.
A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again
Sam J.
Lefty Lecturing LAZY Americans About How Much They NEED Illegals to Do Their Chores Goes REEEALLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement