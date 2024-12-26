Let's See If These Cable Nets Doubling Down on TDS Boosted Post-Election Ratings (Spoiler: NOPE!)

Plummeting ratings have resulted in pay cuts at MSNBC, and that cable net along with speculation that CNN could be sold off this year is really hurting, and it's all self-inflicted.

Advertisement

On Election Day voters showed what they thought about all of the lefty media's daily TDS meltdowns based on total BS, and viewers have grown weary of the insanity on MSNBC and CNN:

Post-election prime-time cable ratings:



MSNBC 🔻54%

CNN 🔻45%

FOX News 🔼 15%



Nearly three out of four viewers of cable news are watching FOX. pic.twitter.com/jQ1uFJZG5d — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 26, 2024

Ouch! And it couldn't be more deserved:

The differences are far starker for the TV networks that have been consumed by political news. After election night through Dec. 13, the prime-time viewership of MSNBC was an average of 620,000, down 54% from the pre-election audience this year, the Nielsen company said. For the same time comparison, CNN’s average of 405,000 viewers was down 45%. At Fox News Channel, a favorite news network for Trump fans, the post-election average of 2.68 million viewers is up 13%, Nielsen said. Since the election, 72% of the people watching one of those three cable networks in the evening were watching Fox News, compared to 53% prior to election day.

Maybe CNN should give Scott Jennings his own show and that might help turn their numbers slightly in the other direction. MSNBC is especially beyond saving.

Dem Misery Index https://t.co/Jek4o6UfDr — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 26, 2024

Yep, insanity is exactly what caused that kind of a ratings drop. Also maybe a lot of their previous viewers realize they were lied to repeatedly and won't go back for more.