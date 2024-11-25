Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION...
Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning...
LAWFARE: Georgia Mom Speaks Out Following Her Arrest for Letting Son Walk to...
VIP
Sorry, Not Sorry, BUT Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Sucks - She's NO FRIEND...
Sure Seems Like the White House Is Trolling Kamala With Pic That's 'Building...
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Julie Kelly Says What MUST Come Next Now That the Left's Lawfare Against...
You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts...
Donald Trump WINS Again! Jack Smith Moves to Dismiss ANOTHER Case Against the...
Joe & Mika Lose It As 'Morning Joe' Comes Crumbling Down!
Lifelong Dem: 'I’m a Gay Guy Who’s Left the Left'
Tom Homan Confirms to Mark Levin ANOTHER Way Trump Will Handle Defiant Sanctuary...
Dude, Just Take the L! Wajahat Ali WRECKED for Ugly Comment Directed at...
Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and...

LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on November 25, 2024
Meme

JoJoFromJerz is not exactly handling the news about Jack Smith dismissing all charges against Trump. We suppose after Trump's MANDATE of a win nearly three weeks this was just a bit too much for her to bear.

Advertisement

She's been on a tirade over it since the news broke.

Just keep your fingers away from her mouth and you should be fine:

Her crazy continues BUT it's just another f-bomb and that is only so entertaining when she drops them all of the time. 

There's more ... so much more:

You just know she's a blast at birthday parties and family gatherings.

Oooh, another f-bomb. Girl power and stuff.

She's still going.

You know, we're wondering if she should give decaf a try. After all, there are plenty of brands on the market that taste just as good as the real thing.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

People have caught on to her little temper-tantrum and are not tormenting her. 

She's making it too easy so likely she knows this is making her a bunch of money ... ahem.

We're not going to bother including the rest of her post because we promise, it doesn't get any smarter or less obnoxious.

Still going.

Still melting down.

Still saying the same boring things while trying to make them more impactful with curse words. 

She does not appear to be calming down. 

Advertisement

Hrm.

Maybe if we told her to smile more.

So ... there are more posts but they all really say the same thing ... eh.

Broad is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

===========================================================================

Related:

Sorry, Not Sorry, BUT Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Sucks - She's NO FRIEND to American Workers

Dude, Just Take the L! Wajahat Ali WRECKED for Ugly Comment Directed at Benny Johnson and His Family

Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best

THIS! Every Climate Change LOON Should be Forced to Watch This DAMNING Clip About Wind Turbines (Video)

A MAGA MANDATE --> Thread Takes Deep Dive Into LATEST CBS Poll That's Breaking Lefties All OVER Again

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning Trump for YEARS
Doug P.
Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION Signatures
Grateful Calvin
LAWFARE: Georgia Mom Speaks Out Following Her Arrest for Letting Son Walk to Store
Amy Curtis
You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts RANTING About ... Trump
Sam J.
Cue the REEE! Hilarious 'Project 2025 Rules' Have Been Trending for WEEKS and HERE Are Some of the Best
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement