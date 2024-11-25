LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges

JoJoFromJerz is not exactly handling the news about Jack Smith dismissing all charges against Trump. We suppose after Trump's MANDATE of a win nearly three weeks this was just a bit too much for her to bear.

She's been on a tirade over it since the news broke.

Just keep your fingers away from her mouth and you should be fine:

Nothing to worry about folks, the whale decapitating, dead bear depositing, baby sitter sexually harassing, raw milk drinking, anti-vaxxing future head of Health and Human Services says doing heroin made him a better student.



This is fine.

This is totally fine.

Everything is… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

Her crazy continues BUT it's just another f-bomb and that is only so entertaining when she drops them all of the time.

There's more ... so much more:

A rapist, traitor, felon, fraud has made an absolute mockery out of our system of so-called “justice”. https://t.co/aotlsjHCDG — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

You just know she's a blast at birthday parties and family gatherings.

“No one is above the law in this country” is a f*cking lie. https://t.co/63iXsXbYDJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

Oooh, another f-bomb. Girl power and stuff.

Trump is getting away with trying to steal the last presidential election because he won this one.



This is a dark day for our democracy.

A dark day indeed. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

She's still going.

‘When you’re the president-elect, they let you do it, you can do anything, grab em by the democracy. You can do anything.’ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

You know, we're wondering if she should give decaf a try. After all, there are plenty of brands on the market that taste just as good as the real thing.

People have caught on to her little temper-tantrum and are not tormenting her.

She's making it too easy so likely she knows this is making her a bunch of money ... ahem.

Here’s a question for all the incel dumbfucks in my replies telling me to “cry harder” right now.



Do you actually think your utterly unexceptional loser idiot paycheck to paycheck uneducated asses are gonna thrive under a dictator?



Do you really, really f*cking think that?

Are… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

We're not going to bother including the rest of her post because we promise, it doesn't get any smarter or less obnoxious.

Yes, Jack Smith is dismissing the charges against Donald Trump, but don’t worry, it’s not because he isn’t guilty, it’s just because he can’t charge him now that he’s ABOUT TO BE THE F*CKING PRESIDENT OF OUR NATION OF SO-CALLED F*CKING LAWS.



So, it’s fine.

Everything is fine. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

Still going.

Still melting down.

Still saying the same boring things while trying to make them more impactful with curse words.

Sorry, we can’t charge the bank teller you fired for stealing, because despite all of the overwhelming evidence that he was in fact stealing, a bunch of your most rabidly hateful & aggressively fucking stupid employees wanted to “own the libs” and hired him back.



So… good luck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

She does not appear to be calming down.

Hrm.

Maybe if we told her to smile more.

Oh yes, small in the pants magamoron lot-o-numbers flag eagle, at your insistence, I will shave my head now.



You smooth brains think we’re in a cult just because you are?



F*ck off. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 25, 2024

So ... there are more posts but they all really say the same thing ... eh.

Broad is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

===========================================================================

