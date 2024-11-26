ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY

After Trump WHOOPED Kamala Harris three weeks ago (time sure flies when you're having fun) cabinet members like Pete Buttigieg are going to have to try and find new jobs. Then again, Buttigieg may take more time off to breastfeed his twins.

OH SETTLE DOWN, WE'RE JUST KIDDING.

They're too old for that. Psh.

But we imagine the guy who got his job because he likes trains will take some time off ...

Many on X are wondering what Pothole Pete will do next:

What job do you see Pete Buttigieg doing next? pic.twitter.com/NFUV5Vgp1O — I am Ken (@Ikennect) November 25, 2024

But only James Woods had a feasible answer.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

C'mon, we're a PG-13 site, that's allowable. And funny as Hell, too.

Made a similar face AFTER we stopped laughing.

He totally looks like a Arby's manager! — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) November 26, 2024

Maybe he'll bring potato cakes back?

And fin.

