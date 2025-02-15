Victor Davis Hanson: Europeans Rejected JD Vance Because They’re the International Version of Democrats

A Zombie Lie: Bill Maher Proclaims the 'Patriarchy’ is Dead and Blasts Dems'...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:29 AM on February 15, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Commentator Victor Davis Hanson had praise for Vice President JD Vance’s recent fiery speech at the Munich Security Conference. Vance spoke directly to European leaders attacking their support of censorship and open borders. Hanson says Europe’s leaders are the international version of the Democrat Party. No wonder they hate freedom so much!

Here’s more. (READ)

“They're the international version of the Democrats."

"Vance was saying we're the West. This is the same culture…join us."

"We went through this dark age with Biden. It doesn't work. Open borders don't work. Illegal immigration doesn't work. Censorship doesn't work. Deindustrialization doesn't work. Green power doesn't work."

"So they don't want to hear that. They would rather be ideologically pure and poor than be affluent and apostates."

“Like Democrats here in America."

You can view the exchange here. (WATCH)

Commenters were quick to note that the European leaders, like our Democrat Party, refuse to admit they've made all the wrong choices.

Like our Democrats, European leaders love open borders and elevate foreigners over citizens every time.

Like our Democrats, European leaders also want to restrict free speech and control info on social media platforms and beyond.

Wow, Hanson is right. Europe’s leaders are the international version of our Democrats. No wonder Vance’s speech created such an insane backlash. These Europeans hate truth and common sense, too. Just like our Democrats.

