Victor Davis Hanson: Europeans Rejected JD Vance Because They’re the International Version of Democrats

Commentator Victor Davis Hanson had praise for Vice President JD Vance’s recent fiery speech at the Munich Security Conference. Vance spoke directly to European leaders attacking their support of censorship and open borders. Hanson says Europe’s leaders are the international version of the Democrat Party. No wonder they hate freedom so much!

Here’s more. (READ)

“They're the international version of the Democrats." "Vance was saying we're the West. This is the same culture…join us." "We went through this dark age with Biden. It doesn't work. Open borders don't work. Illegal immigration doesn't work. Censorship doesn't work. Deindustrialization doesn't work. Green power doesn't work." "So they don't want to hear that. They would rather be ideologically pure and poor than be affluent and apostates." “Like Democrats here in America."

You can view the exchange here. (WATCH)

I think Dems see themselves as fancy Europeans. Or that’s what they’re shooting for. — Brandon Milam (@milambrandon) February 15, 2025

Great dual criticism, they are like Democrats in the US, — PureGolf (@yurselfToo) February 15, 2025

Commenters were quick to note that the European leaders, like our Democrat Party, refuse to admit they've made all the wrong choices.

The globalist experiment is failing everywhere, but the elites would rather double down than admit they were wrong. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 15, 2025

The insane irony of telling Vance his comments on censorship and free speech was “unacceptable” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

Like our Democrats, European leaders love open borders and elevate foreigners over citizens every time.

Open Borders are a problem around the world.

I think that was the point.

Just look at the UK. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) February 15, 2025

One of the many policies the Eurocrat globalists have ushered in to destroy their societies — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

I remember when it all started.... — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) February 15, 2025

Like our Democrats, European leaders also want to restrict free speech and control info on social media platforms and beyond.

The authoritarian rise throughout Europe in recent years has been stunning to see. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 15, 2025

The same people that call trump the authoritarian — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 15, 2025

Wow, Hanson is right. Europe’s leaders are the international version of our Democrats. No wonder Vance’s speech created such an insane backlash. These Europeans hate truth and common sense, too. Just like our Democrats.