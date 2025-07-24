Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side of Child Abuse Charges

Well, that's not very magical at all.

Tourist charged with child abuse after manhandling teen to get better parade spot at Disney World https://t.co/f6z2Rv98qx pic.twitter.com/fffXovMpER — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

A tourist has been charged with child abuse for allegedly manhandling a teen to get a better view of a parade at Walt Disney World. Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri, 51, allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl and left nail marks on her during Monday’s brawl at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. The accuser told deputies she was “standing on the sidewalk of ‘Main Street’ in front of the castle preparing to watch the parade.” Zapata-Echeverri — a Colombian who now lives in Spain — then allegedly “put her hand on [the teen] ‘trying to make space,'” just for the girl to ask her in Spanish “not to touch her,” the affidavit continues. Instead, Zapata-Echeverri “grabbed [the teen] by the arm and pulled her to the side, causing a bruise and abrasion on her right arm,” according to the affidavit. The tourist — who was with her daughter — blamed the teen for starting the fight by pushing into her and saying it was “her spot” as they all tried to get good spots for the parade.

The night in jail in Orlando was probably horrific. Oof!

I hate tourists https://t.co/12xzsgy9UU — Dan Mahowny (@DanMahowny) July 24, 2025

Apparently, they don't know how to behave in all that hot weather.

He should have been charged with assault. Child abuse shouldn’t be watered down. — DLabatt (@DLobbregt) July 24, 2025

Well, it's a she, but yes, probably so.

I have seen many people act like this for the parades and character meets, pushing people, being rude! I have got into arguments with people pushing my kids out of the way. 🙄 Rule 1: NEVER touch my child — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 24, 2025

Yes, this should be a no-brainer, but unfortunately, too many people act like they don't have brains in public lately. Don't ever touch any child.

Revoke her visa permanently. — 𝕏 OREGON GROWN 𝕏 (@ShayzaShay) July 24, 2025

Lifetime tourist VISA ban



You don’t come here and put your hands on our kids — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) July 24, 2025

Hopefully, that prime parade viewing space was worth it all to this woman.

Happiest place on earth. 🏰🫠 — Charis lover. 🎸 (@CharisLover2) July 24, 2025

Immediately deport and permanent ban her. — Uncle Jesse 1776 (@UseThe4orce_) July 24, 2025

She needs to stay home in time out.

Good! People act crazy at Disney. It’s supposed to be the happiest place on earth and some people still can’t get over themselves. — Christopher 🇺🇸 (@provenleader) July 24, 2025

Toxic femininity — AJH (@AJH44444) July 24, 2025

All that magic in the air and he still chose violence. Disney ain’t the place for this energy. 😤🎢 — Emma (@Emma__Huber01) July 24, 2025

It's a woman that resembles a man a bit, but the point still stands, leave your bad attitudes at home when you visit the Mouse House.

Disney adults should be avoided — CalistaCapulet (@CalistaCapulet) July 24, 2025

Adults at Disney in general need to do better.

