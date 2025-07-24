Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side of Child Abuse Charges

Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage
justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on July 24, 2025
Townhall Media/Chris Queen

Well, that's not very magical at all.

A tourist has been charged with child abuse for allegedly manhandling a teen to get a better view of a parade at Walt Disney World.

Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri, 51, allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl and left nail marks on her during Monday’s brawl at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The accuser told deputies she was “standing on the sidewalk of ‘Main Street’ in front of the castle preparing to watch the parade.” Zapata-Echeverri — a Colombian who now lives in Spain — then allegedly “put her hand on [the teen] ‘trying to make space,'” just for the girl to ask her in Spanish “not to touch her,” the affidavit continues. 

Instead, Zapata-Echeverri “grabbed [the teen] by the arm and pulled her to the side, causing a bruise and abrasion on her right arm,” according to the affidavit.

The tourist — who was with her daughter — blamed the teen for starting the fight by pushing into her and saying it was “her spot” as they all tried to get good spots for the parade.

The night in jail in Orlando was probably horrific. Oof!

Apparently, they don't know how to behave in all that hot weather.

Well, it's a she, but yes, probably so.

Yes, this should be a no-brainer, but unfortunately, too many people act like they don't have brains in public lately. Don't ever touch any child. 

Hopefully, that prime parade viewing space was worth it all to this woman. 

She needs to stay home in time out.

It's a woman that resembles a man a bit, but the point still stands, leave your bad attitudes at home when you visit the Mouse House.

Adults at Disney in general need to do better. 

