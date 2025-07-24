Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)

CNBC just released its 'America's Top States For Business' and you'll be not shocked to learn it's infused with tons of political bias.

How do we know? It's named Tennessee as the worst quality of life in America:

Advertisement

CNBC Names Tennessee worst state for quality of life in the United States 2025 https://t.co/j17Dd1nLoB pic.twitter.com/UdPzL5zEJJ — CashvilleEtc (@cashville_etc) July 22, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

Also, as several of the criteria in the quality-of-life ranking included state laws relating to civil rights protections, employee rights against discrimination and reproductive rights, "states with more restrictive laws, so-called red states, will not score as well on the quality-of-life metric," David Cella, medical social sciences professor and director of the Institute for Public Health and Medicine at Northwestern University, Illinois, told Newsweek. In the study, the top 10 states for quality of life were: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Hawaii, North Dakota, Virginia, Nebraska and Massachusetts. The 10 states at the bottom of the ranking were: Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, Utah, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Oh, there it is!

Omg so true. TN is the worst state in the US. You'll definitely die if you move to Tennessee. There aren't seven beaches! If you are coming from CA, you'll want one of the Carolinas, or Georgia for the movie industry. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 24, 2025

Heh. We see what you did there.

Yes, the Nashville metro area makes Detroit look like heaven on earth. Stay very far away from here and most definitely don’t move here. — Nic Z (@z649278) July 24, 2025

Definitely avoid it.

Vermont has 600k people. That’s it. 92% of them are white. New headline: Vermont is the best state for quality of life for a few rich white people. Go Vermont!



Maine has 1.3 million people. That’s it. 92% of them are white. See Vermont. Go Maine!



This analysis clearly shows the… — BlahBlahBlah (@LovesDogsandUSA) July 24, 2025

Any other outlet pushed this list, CNBC would declare it racist.

Wow! Then, why are so many people from California to Tennessee?? — Other Brother Darrell 🇮🇱 (@d_pitz) July 24, 2025

Total mystery.

So what they are saying is that the Red States have a poor quality of life for progressives and leftists.

Good. The fewer of those policies, the better MY quality of life. pic.twitter.com/zSl8T5vdep — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) July 24, 2025

TRUTH.

The criteria in the quality-of-life ranking included state laws relating to civil rights protections, employee rights against discrimination and reproductive rights.



Or how can we skew this? — Stephenophilis (@srussell705) July 24, 2025

Nailed it.

My Bulls**t Detector was already pinging at CNBC and Newsweek. Once again, with good reason. https://t.co/HdUtvhX54r pic.twitter.com/lkJ9ZSbUtl — errxn (@errxn) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

You were right.

Sorry, Texas is far worse. You can't kill your baby here, like AT ALL. Also, no weed.



It's hot from June to October, then in winter it is alternately warm and f***ing freezing.



The landscape is ugly in most of the state



Whatever you do, don't come here. It's horrible. https://t.co/OqJZI7qePm — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 24, 2025

Total nightmare, that Texas.

It's awful. Just leave us here in our collective misery. You want no part of this https://t.co/4gx4DHyoq4 pic.twitter.com/Yv3G4VPBp7 — Clifford J Bulldog (@IronMountainHr) July 24, 2025

That's the perfect gif.

This will come as quite a surprise for U-Haul https://t.co/yoMMV3AlfH — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 24, 2025

Yes it will.

I bet the people in Tennessee are THRILLED to learn this and will tell everyone that's thinking about moving there how bad the quality of life is. https://t.co/BaWoBggY8v — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 24, 2025

We would be if we were them.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.