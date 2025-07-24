Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People...
New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the...
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidenti...
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit...
And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff...
Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE...
REPORT: UnitedHealthcare Cooperating With Federal Investigation Into Its Medicare Business
VIP
Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened...

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 24, 2025
ImgFlip

CNBC just released its 'America's Top States For Business' and you'll be not shocked to learn it's infused with tons of political bias.

How do we know? It's named Tennessee as the worst quality of life in America:

Advertisement

Here's more (emphasis added):

Also, as several of the criteria in the quality-of-life ranking included state laws relating to civil rights protections, employee rights against discrimination and reproductive rights, "states with more restrictive laws, so-called red states, will not score as well on the quality-of-life metric," David Cella, medical social sciences professor and director of the Institute for Public Health and Medicine at Northwestern University, Illinois, told Newsweek.

In the study, the top 10 states for quality of life were: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, Hawaii, North Dakota, Virginia, Nebraska and Massachusetts.

The 10 states at the bottom of the ranking were: Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, Utah, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Oh, there it is!

Heh. We see what you did there.

Recommended

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Definitely avoid it. 

Any other outlet pushed this list, CNBC would declare it racist.

Total mystery.

TRUTH.

Nailed it.

Advertisement

You were right.

Total nightmare, that Texas.

That's the perfect gif.

Yes it will.

We would be if we were them.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS MEDIA BIAS MSNBC NEWSWEEK TENNESSEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Jerome Powell?
Doug P.
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
Doug P.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
justmindy
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People With Student Debt
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo Amy Curtis
Advertisement