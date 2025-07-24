Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo

'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Megyn Kelly is awesome, and she's not afraid to speak her mind about politics and pop culture.

The other day, Kelly had thoughts about Jennifer Lopez and her recent contest performance, which is important background.

Watch what Kelly said:

This clearly triggered some people, including Kerstin Emhoff, who didn't have the spine to tag Kelly in a post about it.

Kelly still found it and absolutely ended Emhoff:

Meow.

Emhoff responded:

You know what they say about people who assume things, Kerstin. 

Kelly didn't back down, however:

Ooof.

Remind us never to get on Kelly's bad side.

Get Emhoff some aloe, STAT.

We have a confirmed fatality here.

We're never leaving X.

This is perfect.

Just like we said.

Correct.

Truly.

That was kind of Kelly's point.

