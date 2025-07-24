Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo

Megyn Kelly is awesome, and she's not afraid to speak her mind about politics and pop culture.

The other day, Kelly had thoughts about Jennifer Lopez and her recent contest performance, which is important background.

Watch what Kelly said:

Megyn Kelly ripped into Jennifer Lopez like only she can do 😂 pic.twitter.com/K5W818pbIY — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 23, 2025

This clearly triggered some people, including Kerstin Emhoff, who didn't have the spine to tag Kelly in a post about it.

I bet tons of people look at Jlo and want to have sex with her. Megan - if you actually think that post-menopausal women can’t be sexual, you are missing out. You can close up your 55 year old shop while the rest of us are open for business. 😉 https://t.co/0mmwZZ9RDW — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) July 23, 2025

Kelly still found it and absolutely ended Emhoff:

You were too chicken s**t to actually cc me on your post, @keprettybird, but let’s just say I’m sexy enough to keep my husband from sleeping with the nanny.



Unlike J-Lo, however, I don’t feel the need to fake hump a bunch of strangers to prove I’ve still got it. https://t.co/I6Fg9WnI3Y — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2025

Emhoff responded:

I’m definitely not a chicken s**t @megynkelly I assumed you would see it. You called out Jlo for her age, not the moves. You have no idea what happened in my marriage just like I have no idea what your Doug really thinks about you. But I choose to support women. Try it. — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) July 24, 2025

Kelly didn't back down, however:

Actually @keprettybird I have an excellent idea that you married a guy who was a total s**t and now you’re telling the internet you’re “open for business” so good luck with that. https://t.co/3Ljpp5QKfd — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2025

That one is gonna burn for a while 🔥 d**n 😂 pic.twitter.com/tjsj6DgIY2 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) July 24, 2025

Someone call the coroner. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 24, 2025

Lawdy, Megyn Kelly just bodied Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife ☠️ pic.twitter.com/JuDzm6y1F8 — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 24, 2025

Kerstin may want to change her handle to PettyBird — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 24, 2025

Add to my notes on life: Never piss off @megynkelly.



Oh wait, it's already on my list. Whew. 🤣 https://t.co/X5hpCA6wIJ — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 24, 2025

Hiroshima, Dresden, and this tweet https://t.co/p04wio7Gkw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 24, 2025

Megyn just casually dropping nukes is what makes X the best. https://t.co/2a8KUyL2Gl — JJS (@jamesseegs) July 24, 2025

I'm pretty sure J Lo fake humps a bunch of strangers to make money, not to feel sexy enough despite being 50 or whatever https://t.co/L7racVFCbi — Charly (@zplerhop) July 24, 2025

