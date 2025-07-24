Seattle Is Populated by Miserable Leftist Cranks Who Want to End the Blue Angels Airshow

Just this past Sunday, this writer and her son went to the Milwaukee lakefront to see the Blue Angels airshow. It was spectacular, and people were lined up for blocks along the shore to watch them.

In Seattle, however, the usual Leftist cranks want to end the Blue Angels:

Before the Blue Angels roar over Seattle, some are calling for the end of the airshow. https://t.co/7FNaR8RGuO — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 23, 2025

'War trauma?' Really? No one living in Seattle has 'war trauma' because Antifa riots don't count.

Here's more from the Seattle Times:

Before the Blue Angels roar over Seattle, some are calling for the end of the air show. The U.S. Navy pilots have been performing at Seafair since 1972, with their show this year in the first weekend of August. “SAY NO TO BLUE ANGELS,” a new billboard says in big letters, unveiled Tuesday afternoon along Rainier Avenue South near Rose Street South. As cars drove by, cowbells rang and people with the Airshow Climate Action coalition hung up signs that read: “Demilitarize Seafair.” Those at the event voiced concerns over the jet show due to health and environmental impacts. To many, the Blue Angels are the Navy’s most awe-inspiring recruiting tool. The squadron has “the unique ability to highlight the importance of naval aviation while honoring its historical significance,” according to a message from Commanding Officer Adam Bryan. “We proudly represent the heritage, agility, flexibility, and importance of naval aviation to 21st-century warfighting.”

Leftists ruin everything.

But progressives are miserable by nature, no surprise they hate fun. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 23, 2025

Not at all a surprise.

The noise makes it difficult to focus on jerking off in parks. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 23, 2025

Yes, it does.

Many more are calling for the end of pseudojournalistic outlets like you. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 24, 2025

Nothing of value would be lost.

Liberals HATE everything fun and good. If they see people enjoying something, they go after it. — Believe On Jesus Christ (@TheLastDon222) July 23, 2025

They are modern-day Puritans.

Serious question: are modern progressives the most miserable unhappy sad sacks of s**t to have ever lived in this universe? — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) July 23, 2025

Yes, they are.

I have a wild idea, stay with me here:



What if, instead, you talked to people that love the airshow, and why? Why not a positive story for a change? https://t.co/qWLOD5nCOD — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) July 24, 2025

They don't do that here.

Have the Blue Angels do more flights directly over these people. https://t.co/buSMUvLvOl — Otto Von Tweetmarck (@OVTweetmarck) July 24, 2025

Great idea!

The lefties saying these things are probably fine with firebombing federal buildings though. Hopefully the Blue Angels fly extra low, fast and loud this year. https://t.co/mnJKETZf7g — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 24, 2025

They should.

That's great video.