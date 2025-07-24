Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage
The Hill: Thousands (THOUSANDS!) Signed 'Saved Colbert' Petition, but Couldn't Bother Watc...
Gov. Shapiro’s Late-to-the-Party Antisemitism Call-Out to Zohran Mamdani: Too Little, Too...
You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump...
Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side...
TDS Rots the Brain: Rep. Nadler 'Disappointed' Columbia Was Held Accountable for Campus...
Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH...
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of...
DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People...
New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the...
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...

Seattle Is Populated by Miserable Leftist Cranks Who Want to End the Blue Angels Airshow

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 24, 2025
Twitchy

Just this past Sunday, this writer and her son went to the Milwaukee lakefront to see the Blue Angels airshow. It was spectacular, and people were lined up for blocks along the shore to watch them.

Advertisement

In Seattle, however, the usual Leftist cranks want to end the Blue Angels:

'War trauma?' Really? No one living in Seattle has 'war trauma' because Antifa riots don't count.

Here's more from the Seattle Times:

Before the Blue Angels roar over Seattle, some are calling for the end of the air show. The U.S. Navy pilots have been performing at Seafair since 1972, with their show this year in the first weekend of August.

“SAY NO TO BLUE ANGELS,” a new billboard says in big letters, unveiled Tuesday afternoon along Rainier Avenue South near Rose Street South. As cars drove by, cowbells rang and people with the Airshow Climate Action coalition hung up signs that read: “Demilitarize Seafair.”

Those at the event voiced concerns over the jet show due to health and environmental impacts.

To many, the Blue Angels are the Navy’s most awe-inspiring recruiting tool. The squadron has “the unique ability to highlight the importance of naval aviation while honoring its historical significance,” according to a message from Commanding Officer Adam Bryan. “We proudly represent the heritage, agility, flexibility, and importance of naval aviation to 21st-century warfighting.”

Recommended

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Leftists ruin everything.

Not at all a surprise.

Yes, it does.

Nothing of value would be lost.

They are modern-day Puritans.

Yes, they are.

Advertisement

They don't do that here.

Great idea!

They should.

That's great video.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS MILITARY WASHINGTON WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage
justmindy
Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side of Child Abuse Charges
justmindy
Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH Press Pass Yanked
justmindy
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Jerome Powell?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY Grateful Calvin
Advertisement