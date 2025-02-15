Take a Bow, Joe! NY Post Reports Biden Set a Record During His 4 Years As President

Sen. Chris Murphy Watched Biden Pardon Family and Friends but Says THIS Is...
Doug P.  |  10:00 AM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It might not be official, but we're pretty sure that President Trump has already accomplished more positive things for the country and answered more questions from reporters in three weeks than Joe Biden did in four years. 

In addition to having an open border that allowed millions and millions of people to enter the U.S. illegally, Biden also holds another presidential distinction, according to the New York Post: 

It's good work if you can get it: 

Biden, 82, took more time off than any other US president in modern history, spending 577 of his 1,463 days in office – or 39% of his presidency — on vacation, according to shocking new data compiled by the Republican National Committee.

The average American — who gets 11 paid vacation days a year — would have to work 52 years to rack up as much down time as Biden scored in his four years.

[...]

That staggering tally includes R&R 43 of the 70 days — or 61% — after being pressured by fellow Dems in July 21 to drop his re-election bid.

Every president has to leave a legacy. 

Biden did have a little help when it came to the "this is normal" narrative:

Bingo.

On second thought, however, maybe that's not a bad thing...

So there's that.

