Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk...
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job...
SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This...
George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses...
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and...
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2...
What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla From California EV Incentives
'I Learned It by Watching You!' Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panelists Who Claim...
'I Came to Congress to Do Big Things': Swalwell Weighs in on...
Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences
Biden’s Trump Inauguration Day Confirmation Fuels ‘Best Buds’ Conspiracy Theory
Room for More: White House Press Briefings to Include Independent Journalists and Influenc...
Mega-Store Goes MAGA: Walmart Announces Rollback of Destructive DEI Policies
Adam Schiff Says the Public 'Deserved Better' After Trump Case Dismissed

Dogs and Cats Living Together, MASS HYSTERIA! Joy Reid Jumps Every Shark EVER in Bizarre anti-DOGE Tirade

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 26, 2024
Twitchy

Seems Joy Reid is having a normal one.

Well, normal for her.

Surely at some point, someone close to her will sit her down and explain to her just how nutty and racist she really is. It probably won't happen until MSNBC is sold off and the new owners get rid of her but still ...

Advertisement

This isn't a healthy way for anyone to think, let alone someone who may influence dozens of people every day.

*cough cough*

Watch:

Post continues:

"Musk and Ramaswamy have already promised massive cuts to eviscerate federal agencies Republicans don't like."

"They claim outside looking in that the agencies have been bloated with federal employees who won't be needed to enforce regulations..."

"So get ready to enjoy unregulated financial markets, polluted air and water, and raw unpasteurized milk, likely without Obamacare to help you out at the ER."

"You're welcome."

Wait, what? She thinks they're targeting agencies Republicans don't like? REALLY? Hate to break it to her but that would be EVERY agency, so no. And please with the scare tactics around the ER, give us a break, crazy town.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Yup.

Recommended

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

Honestly, we were shocked when they didn't fire her when they found all of the homophobic hate on her personal blog. Of course, she claimed time-traveling hackers put that content on there so maybe the folks at MSNBC were dumb enough to believe that. 

After all, they are MSNBC and they did hire this nutball.

BRO, IT WILL BE THE END OF THE WORLD! REEEEEE!

===========================================================================

Related:

SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This ONE Thing and LOL (Watch)

SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread On How to Cut More than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read

LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges

Sorry, Not Sorry, BUT Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Sucks - She's NO FRIEND to American Workers

===========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK JOY REID TRUMP 2024 ELECTION DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.
Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)
Sam J.
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY
Sam J.
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This ONE Thing and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses Are GOLD
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read Sam J.
Advertisement