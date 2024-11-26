Dogs and Cats Living Together, MASS HYSTERIA! Joy Reid Jumps Every Shark EVER in Bizarre anti-DOGE Tirade

Seems Joy Reid is having a normal one.

Well, normal for her.

Surely at some point, someone close to her will sit her down and explain to her just how nutty and racist she really is. It probably won't happen until MSNBC is sold off and the new owners get rid of her but still ...

Advertisement

This isn't a healthy way for anyone to think, let alone someone who may influence dozens of people every day.

*cough cough*

Watch:

NEW: Joy Reid says DOGE under Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy will lead to polluted air, polluted water, no help at the ER & worst of all, raw milk.



The far-left MSNBC host tried fear-mongering her audience into believing their only milk option would be raw milk.



"Musk and… pic.twitter.com/luvMhqpZIa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2024

Post continues:

"Musk and Ramaswamy have already promised massive cuts to eviscerate federal agencies Republicans don't like." "They claim outside looking in that the agencies have been bloated with federal employees who won't be needed to enforce regulations..." "So get ready to enjoy unregulated financial markets, polluted air and water, and raw unpasteurized milk, likely without Obamacare to help you out at the ER." "You're welcome."

Wait, what? She thinks they're targeting agencies Republicans don't like? REALLY? Hate to break it to her but that would be EVERY agency, so no. And please with the scare tactics around the ER, give us a break, crazy town.

Do these people ever listen to themselves? It’s unbelievable garbage. Do the actually believe what they say or say it to get a paycheck? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 26, 2024

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Yup.

She's basically waiting to be fired at this point — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 26, 2024

Honestly, we were shocked when they didn't fire her when they found all of the homophobic hate on her personal blog. Of course, she claimed time-traveling hackers put that content on there so maybe the folks at MSNBC were dumb enough to believe that.

After all, they are MSNBC and they did hire this nutball.

Holding the government accountable will cause polluted air? That’s wild. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) November 26, 2024

BRO, IT WILL BE THE END OF THE WORLD! REEEEEE!

===========================================================================

Related:

SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This ONE Thing and LOL (Watch)



SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread On How to Cut More than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read

LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges

Sorry, Not Sorry, BUT Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Sucks - She's NO FRIEND to American Workers



===========================================================================